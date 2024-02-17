Elevate your workout with the Dragon squat: how to do, benefits and more

Are squats, especially the ferocious dragon squat, a must in your workout routine? The typical front or back squats might be pretty common, but there is a wide variety of other solid leg exercises you can try, like leg presses, lunges with dumbbells, and high step-ups.

For body-weight workout fans, going beyond the usual resistance workouts for the lower body can be a bit tricky. That is when you bring in the dragon squat - a hardcore leg exercise that's sure to level up your calisthenic leg training.

Dragon Squat: Challenging Leg Calisthenics Routine

Adding this squats exercise to your calisthenic routine (Image via Vecteezy)

The dragon squat is like the boss level of leg workouts in the body-weight game. It is a one-leg move that gets your whole lower body fired up – from your thighs (quads and hams) to your glutes, and from your hips to your calves. Plus, it hits your core.

Pulling off a dragon squat is all about having the power, keeping steady, and being bendy. It is not just some squat; it is the kind of move that gets your whole body in check.

How to perform the Dragon Squat

To reap the benefits of these squats and minimize the risk of injury, follow these guidelines:

Stand with your feet together and your arms slightly raised out to the sides for balance. Engage your core and draw your shoulders down and back Shift your weight over onto one leg. Stand on one foot, go down into a squat, and swing the other leg behind the one you're standing on. Then, swing your non-weight-bearing leg forward without letting it touch the ground. Keep this leg straight. Move your arms for balance as required. Descend as far down as you can, then hold the squat for 3-5 seconds. Push your foot into the floor and stand up. You can repeat the exercise on one leg or switch to the other.

Benefits of Dragon Squats

This exercise is difficult, but they have great benefits (Image via Unsplash)

Before adding these squats to your workout routine, consider the following benefits:

No Equipment Required: No weights or gym rigs are needed for dragon squats, making them a solid pick for your body-weight fit session. A Very Challenging Exercise: If traditional bodyweight squats or pistol squats don't challenge you anymore, try the dragon squat to take your leg workout to a whole new level. Good for Mobility and Balance: Dragon squats help develop and improve mobility and balance, essential components of overall fitness. Conquering a Challenge: Calisthenics enthusiasts often consider dragon squats as the Mount Everest of leg exercises. They test not only your strength and balance but also your abilities.

Drawbacks of Dragon Squats

Despite the many advantages of dragon squats, there are a few drawbacks to consider:

Technical Difficulty: Doing clean repetitions of dragon squats may take weeks or months of practice. Dragon squats are not suitable for beginners. Risk of Injury: Due to the demanding nature of this exercise, there is a risk of losing balance and falling, causing possible injuries to your knees and hips.

Dragon Squat Variations and Alternatives

Strength and balance are the keys to this squats exercise. (Image via Vecteezy)

If you are not ready for this squat, there are several alternatives and variations to try, such as pistol squats and shrimp squats. Both are excellent unilateral exercises that develop strength and balance required for performing these squats. Improve your leg workout by practicing these alternatives before diving into the challenging world of dragon squats.

To wrap it up, the dragon squat is not for the faint-hearted. It is the most difficult exercise on the leg workout list. Make sure you have got other squats like the pistol squat and shrimp squat easy before you step up to them. Always keep it proper with your form and technique. And remember, if you are feeling sketchy, always take a help of a pro fitness coach for some advice.