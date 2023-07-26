EMOM Workouts Unveiled: Every Minute on the Minute for Maximum Results

EMOM workouts, short for "every minute on the minute" workouts, have skyrocketed in popularity within the fitness community for good reason. These time-efficient and effective training sessions have captured the attention of fitness enthusiasts worldwide. They have delivered proven results, leading to enhanced fitness levels and remarkable transformations.

By combining high-intensity intervals with structured rest periods, every minute-on-the-minute workout pushes participants to their limits, maximizing caloric burn and cardiovascular endurance.

The appeal of EMOM workouts lies in their adaptability to various fitness levels, making them suitable for beginners and seasoned athletes alike. With the flexibility to choose different exercises and repetitions, individuals can tailor their workout sessions to their specific goals and capabilities.

What Is an EMOM Workout?

Push-ups in a workout (Image via Getty Images)

An EMOM workout is a form of high-intensity interval training, popularly known as HIIT, where participants perform a specific exercise or set of exercises at the start of every minute, aiming to complete it within that minute's time frame.

Any remaining time in that minute is utilized for rest before starting the next set when the next minute begins. This structured approach not only pushes individuals to work at their maximum capacity but also offers built-in recovery periods.

Know the Mechanics of Every Minute on the Minute

The mechanics of an EMOM workout are quite straightforward. Participants select an exercise of their choice, decide on the number of repetitions or the duration for each set, and then set a timer for one minute. Once the timer sets off, they diligently perform the designated exercise with proper form and technique.

Push-ups in a workout (Image via Getty Images)

As the minute elapses, participants take a momentary rest, regardless of whether they managed to complete all repetitions or the full duration. This pattern continues, with the participants repeating the process for the desired number of rounds or minutes.

Advantages of EMOM Workouts

1. Efficient and time-saving

One of the primary advantages of EMOM workouts is their time-saving nature. With busy schedules being a common hurdle for many, this workout offers a highly effective exercise option that can be completed in as little as 15 to 20 minutes, yet still deliver substantial benefits.

2. Increased intensity

Every minute-on-the-minute workouts demand high intensity during each set, as participants strive to complete the given exercise within the minute. This intensity level can lead to greater caloric burn, increased cardiovascular endurance, and improved overall fitness levels.

3. Adaptability and scalability

Push-ups in a workout (Image via Getty Images)

Every minute-on-the-minute workouts are incredibly adaptable and can cater to individuals of various fitness levels. Beginners can choose simpler exercises and fewer repetitions, while advanced athletes can opt for more challenging movements and higher intensity.

4. Enhanced motivation

The structured nature of every minute-on-the-minute workout fosters a sense of motivation and competition within oneself. Participants are encouraged to push harder with each passing minute, fostering self-discipline and determination.

Popular EMOM Exercises

Burpees in a workout (Image via Getty Images)

Burpees

Burpees are full-body exercise that involves squatting, jumping into a plank position, performing a push-up, and then jumping back into a squat before jumping explosively into the air. It contributes to increasing overall endurance and stability.

Kettlebell swings

Kettlebell swings target the lower body and core muscles while also improving cardiovascular endurance. It involves swinging a kettlebell between the legs and thrusting it forward with the hips. This particular exercise strengthens the arms and shoulders along with a strong core.

Push-ups

A classic bodyweight exercise, push-ups work the chest, triceps, shoulders, and core. They can be modified to suit different fitness levels.

Squat jumps

Squat jumps combine the benefits of squats with explosive jumping movements, effectively working the lower body and helping to build power and strength.

How to Incorporate EMOM Workouts?

Kettlebell swing (Image via Getty Images)

Determine exercise and repetitions

First, choose the exercises you want to include in your every minute-on-the-minute workout. Then, decide on the number of repetitions or the duration you'll perform them in each minute.

Set the timer

Use a timer or an interval training app to set one-minute intervals. Start the timer, and when the minute begins, perform the exercise with proper form.

Rest and repeat

After completing each set, use the remaining time in the minute to rest. Continue the process for the desired number of rounds, adjusting the intensity and exercises as needed.