In a new study published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, researchers have found that a particular group of bacteria could be linked to endometriosis.

Endometriosis is a painful and chronic condition that affects more than 10% of girls and women of reproductive age worldwide and 11% in the US. The condition causes the growth of tissues similar to that of the uterus lining in other places within the pelvis and abdomen area.

Over time, the condition can lead to heavy and painful periods and also cause infertility. Areas, where it can develop, include:

ovaries

intestines

vagina

back and outside of the uterus

fallopian tubes

rectum

ureters and bladder

peritoneum

diaphragm

Link between bacterial infection and endometriosis: What’s the study all about?

Researchers tested vaginal swab samples from 155 women in Japan - 79 with endometriosis and 76 healthy. They found that at least 64% women with the condition tested positive for the bacterial genus Fusobacterium in their uterus lining, while only 7% of healthy women had the bacteria.

Researchers also experimented on mice infected with Fusobacterium and found that antibiotic treatments could reduce frequency and size of lesions associated with endometriosis. They found that when mice were given antibiotics, the lesions’ number and size reduced significantly.

Fusobacterium is generally associated with oral health concerns, including tonsilitis and periodontitis. According to the researchers, this is the first time this particular group of bacteria is being linked to problems with the reproductive system.

Yutaka Kondo, a cancer biologist from Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine in Japan and one of the study authors, finds the new discovery to be a very new idea:

"Previously, nobody thought that endometriosis came from a bacterial infection, so this is a very new idea."

Endometriosis causes and symptoms

There's no exact cause of the condition, but experts believe family history can increase risk of developing it.

There are numerous symptoms associated with the condition, but the most common one is severe pain, which can be felt in the pelvis, abdomen or lower back region.

It's important to note that not all women experience symptoms, as some may not know that they have this condition before it's identified during a medical procedure.

Women who do experience symptoms might have the following:

painful menstrual cramps

severe pain during sex

painful bowel movements

back or abdominal pain during or in between periods

heavy bleeding or spotting

infertility or problems becoming pregnant

The good news is that a clinical trial is underway for women with this condition to determine whether antibiotics could provide relief from painful symptoms.

Endometriosis and fertility are also linked together, as the condition is associated to an increased risk of having difficulty getting pregnant. However, with the right treatment, it can be cured, and a woman can safely become pregnant.

Limitations of the study

Researchers believe that more extensive study in a diverse population rather than animal study is needed, as the discovery has certain limitations.

First, the study on mice is limited, as they neither menstruate nor form endometrial lesions. Moreover, the mice study focused on lesions that formed on the ovaries and nowhere else, whereas in women, endometrial lesions can be formed anywhere in the body.

According to the researchers, the discovery will definitely help bring in more potential therapies for endometriosis treatment.

