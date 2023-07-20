Enterovirus-A70: A rare but potentially dangerous infection in infants

Enterovirus typically induces mild symptoms similar to a common cold in most people.

However, it can have severe implications for newborns, whose immature immune systems render them more vulnerable to complications like sepsis and neurological disorders, including paralysis.

Recently, a young baby was brought to a hospital in Saxony with a "weak" arm, causing concern for her parents and doctors alike. Initially suspected to be a dislocated limb, further tests unveiled a much more alarming diagnosis - enterovirus-A70.

In this article, we explore what it is, its symptoms, mode of transmission and importance of taking preventive measures to protect infants from this rare but potentially dangerous infection.

How do you get enterovirus?

It's part of a family of viruses that lead to comparable symptoms. It's typically transmitted through contact with infected fecal matter, as it resides in the digestive system. This mode of transmission highlights the importance of maintaining good hygiene practices to reduce the risk of infection.

Regularly washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the toilet or changing diapers, is crucial in preventing its spread. Moreover, avoiding close contact with sick individuals and diligently cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces can reduce the risk of transmission.

Symptoms of enterovirus

In most cases, the infection results in mild, cold-like symptoms. (MART PRODUCTION/Pexels)

In most cases, the infections cause mild, cold-like symptoms that last approximately a week.

Most people might not even be aware when they contract it. However, in newborns, the consequences can be much more severe. Typical symptoms of mild illness may include:

Fever

Runny nose, sneezing, cough

Skin rash

Mouth blisters

Body and muscle aches

Meanwhile, more serious manifestations of infections can include:

Viral conjunctivitis

Hand, foot and mouth disease

Viral encephalitis (infection of the brain)

Myocarditis (infection of the heart)

Inflammatory muscle disease (slow, progressive muscle weakness)

It's crucial for parents and caregivers to remain vigilant and seek medical attention if an infant displays any concerning symptoms, especially those listed above, as early diagnosis and treatment can make significantly improve the outcome.

Treatment for enterovirus

Currently, there's no specific antiviral treatment for the infections. Supportive care is the primary approach to managing symptoms and complications.

For infants diagnosed with it, medical professionals provide treatment to help the child's immune system combat it. In cases like the one reported in Saxony, where it triggered paralysis, the medical team may recommend physiotherapy to aid in the recovery process.

Recent outbreak and preventive measures

As a result of serious complications, eight newborns perished. (Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels)

It's not commonly encountered, but a related virus, enterovirus-11, has been on the rise in the UK and Europe.

In 2022, the World Health Organization reported an unexpected surge in infections among infants in several countries. Unfortunately, eight infants died as a result of severe complications, mainly due to organ failure and sepsis.

Additionally, in March 2023, a tragic case involving twins from the UK who succumbed to rapid organ failure following diagnosis further underscored the significance of monitoring and containing its spread.

As there are currently no vaccines available to protect against infections, it becomes even more crucial for individuals to adopt preventive measures. Simple actions like regular handwashing, avoiding close contact with sick individuals and maintaining a clean environment can significantly reduce the likelihood of infection.

Enterovirus-A70 may be rare, but its potential impact on infants can be devastating.

While most people experience mild symptoms when infected, newborns face a greater risk of severe complications and death due to their vulnerable immune systems.

It's essential for parents, caregivers and healthcare providers to remain vigilant and act promptly if a baby displays symptoms that may be indicative of an infection.

Equally important is the adoption of preventive measures to protect vulnerable infants from contracting this potentially dangerous virus. By practicing good hygiene and taking necessary precautions, we can work together to minimize the risks posed by it and related infections.