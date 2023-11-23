Expert tips on overcoming travel anxiety during the holidays

Travel anxiety can get intense for many of us. It is a well-researched fact that traveling is associated to positive emotions and higher life satisfaction. It not only allows opportunities for social interaction but also increases chances for self-discovery. However, sometimes, it can also be plagued with negative thoughts and emotions, resulting from anxiety over travel.

Anxiety is a typical emotion that one may experience before an interview, while talking to a romantic interest, or even when they are about to meet a bunch of strangers. It has now also become common to experience anxiety while traveling.

Interestingly, there was a huge spike in travel post-pandemic, as everyone wanted to get out of their closed spaces. While it was easy for some to adapt to this change, many people faced difficulty going back to the comfort of traveling. Travel anxiety can make you want to cancel your long-due plans, affecting you and your loved ones.

Traveling is fun, but that doesn't mean it has no associated costs. (Image via Vecteezy/ Yulia Gapeenko)

What are the major causes of travel anxiety?

What contributes to the development of travel anxiety? (Image via Vecteezy/ Marian Vejcik)

The COVID pandemic is not the only contributor to our travel anxiety, as there can be many other underlying concerns. One of the primary reasons is a history of trauma while traveling. This lies on a continuum and includes witnessing a road traffic accident to hearing a loved one being a victim of travel accidents. Naturally, every time you set your mind to travel, it triggers a spiral of anxious thoughts.

Another reason is separation anxiety. Many individuals don't want to step out of the safety of their homes. Perhaps they have not traveled much or have always been discouraged from traveling alone. Individuals with travel anxiety are also likely to develop agoraphobia, since they find difficulty leaving their home.

How can I be better prepared for my next trip?

Traveling without anxiety is very much possible. (Image via Vecteezy/ Federico Caputo)

Coping with travel anxiety is a trial-and-error method. You will have to step out of your safety circle to explore the potential triggers of anxiety. Unless and until you identify these, it will always feel like a burden to travel. One of the best ways to deal with anxiety while traveling is to plan in advance. Anxiety takes you away from enjoying, but planning helps you gain control and be in the present.

However, it is recommended to stay away from unhealthy perfectionism while planning. Try to manage your expectations and know that everything may not go as planned, and try to keep your schedule flexible and adaptable.

You can also attempt to keep it simple and choose an anxiety relieving technique or tool that works for you. This can be as easy as making a song playlist and listening to it while you travel. Most of us like to travel during the holidays, but it can be a bummer when anxiety kicks in. While it may be challenging at first, you can get the hang of it slowly and steadily.

Anxiety from traveling can build slowly and have a more pervasive effect on your mental health. If not addressed in time, it can also turn into a phobia of traveling. While this can be scary, it is important to know that it is very common to experience travel anxiety. With the right support and implementation of the abovementioned strategies, you are likely to feel more in control.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

