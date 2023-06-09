Exploring the link: Deep brain stimulation and memory enhancement for reducing dementia risk

Deep brain stimulation, sleep and memory enhancement are linked in intriguing ways, as found in recent studies, raising the possibility of finding ways to lower risk of dementia.

Although it's well recognized that sleep is essential for improving memory, researchers are still striving to understand how the process occurs in the brain at night.

The mainstream idea of how the brain consolidates memory while we sleep has now been supported by studies from UCLA Health and Tel Aviv University. Furthermore, deep brain stimulation when a person is in the stage of the sleep cycle known as deep sleep enhances memory formation, according to research.

What is the recent study about?

The study, which was published in Nature Neuroscience on June 1, may provide fresh information about how deep brain stimulation during sleep could benefit people with memory impairments like Alzheimer's disease.

The cerebral cortex, which is linked to higher brain functions like reasoning and planning, and the hippocampus, the brain's memory hub, communicate throughout the night. That's according to the leading explanation for how the brain converts new information into long-term memories while sleeping.

Brain waves are particularly sluggish and neurons in brain regions alternate between quickly firing in sync and silence during profound sleep.

How was the study conducted?

The brain of 18 epilepsy patients at UCLA Health provided a unique opportunity for the researchers to test the idea of memory consolidation. Electrodes were inserted into the patients’ brains to assist in determining the cause of their seizures throughout hospital stays, which normally lasted ten days.

The investigation took place over two mornings and nights. Before going to bed, study participants were shown photographs of 25 famous people, including instantly recognizable figures like Marilyn Monroe and Jack Nicholson.

They were tested right away to see if they could remember which celebrity was associated with which animal. They were checked once more the next morning following a sound sleep.

Following a night of sleep with the electrical stimulation as opposed to a night of undisturbed sleep, each subject performed better in memory tests. Important electrophysiological indicators also showed that information moved between the hippocampus and the entire cortex, offering concrete proof in favor of memory consolidation.

What is a deep brain stimulation?

To send electrical impulses to particular regions of the brain, deep brain stimulation necessitates implanting electrodes.

Several neurological illnesses, including movement disorders like Parkinson's disease, essential tremor and dystonia, and several psychiatric conditions including obsessive-compulsive disorder and serious depression, are treated with it.

Thin, insulated wires (leads) are surgically inserted into selected brain regions during a DBS operation. A pulse generator that's commonly implanted under the skin in the chest or abdomen is attached to these leads. Through the leads, the pulse generator delivers carefully calibrated electrical stimulation to the brain.

How does deep brain stimulation work?

DBS functions by changing and interfering with aberrant electrical signals present in the brain circuits linked to the particular ailment being treated. In doing so, it effectively "calms down" hyperactive or misfiring neurons and aids in reestablishing normal function.

Electrical impulses of the DBS system can control unusual neural activity patterns and restore a more balanced state of brain function. To maximize therapeutic effects for each person, stimulation settings, including frequency, amplitude and pulse width, can be changed.

