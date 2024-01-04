Extra cup of morning coffee can help with weight loss: Here’s how

When it comes to weight loss, many people turn to various methods, yet, often, they overlook their morning cup of joe. The comforting ritual of sipping a cup of coffee is more than just a dawn delight for many.

According to a new study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, this well-loved brew might offer more than just its energizing effect — it might be a hidden tool for maintaining a healthy weight.

Researchers have found that having an extra unsweetened cup could help regulate weight, a surprising, yet welcome benefit for all coffee enthusiasts.

A bitter cure for weight loss? Additional coffee cup shows promise

Curbs hungers and cravings (Image via Unsplash/Mike Kenneally)

The research found participants who had an additional cup of unsweetened coffee in the morning saw a drop in their weight, though a tiny one - about .26 pounds over a four-year span. But for those who stirred some sugar into the cup, they didn't see the same benefit. In fact, they ended up gaining the same amount.

So, what's the secret of this bitter brew in battling the bulge? Extra coffee in the morning might just curb those hunger pangs, making us feel full and steering us away from random snack attacks throughout the day.

Also, gulping down that warm, satisfying mug of caffeine might help us feel satiated longer, potentially leading to fewer calories eaten overall during the day.

Keeps you full (Image via Unsplash/Matthias Thijsen)

Of course, loads of sugar with your coffee is no good. It can kick the feeling of fullness when you're trying to cut back on the calories, but what about creamer and milk?

According to the same nutrition experts, they're fine! They can aid in making us feel full, thanks to the protein and fat in them. The trick is not to overdo it, which generally happens with adding sugar due to our cravings for sweets.

Do you fancy a bit of a sweet taste in your coffee?

Can add different spices as well to go with (Image via Unsplash/Katya Ross)

You can add spices like cinnamon to your morning joe. It brings the added sweetness without the worry of weight gain. But the magic of java doesn't stop here.

When paired with a balanced diet, your morning coffee might also keep health issues like type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and some cancers at bay.

Prevents Typ 2 Diabetes (Image via Unsplash/Tyler Nix)

Big-time bodybuilding and nutrition enthusiast Jay Vincent shared his thoughts on the weight loss magic of coffee on TikTok. According to Jay, the caffeine is the secret weapon.

The stimulant cranks up metabolism even when you're just chilling, leading to more calorie burn during the day. When you're watching your calorie intake, coffee might help you burn the fat even faster.

What's more, having an extra cup of coffee first thing in the morning on an empty stomach can be more effective for fat burn. Lower energy stores means a better chance of burning fat.

There's another upside of coffee - the caffeine also helps in boosting focus and alertness. That might indirectly boost your weight-loss efforts, as being attentive might make sticking to a weight loss plan or making healthier food choices easier.

Sure, one extra cup of coffee isn't a magic weight loss pill, but your daily morning routine could hold the key to a healthier you.