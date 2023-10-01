Facial Cupping Can Rejuvenate Your Skin: Here’s How

Facial cupping is this interesting beauty treatment where small suction cups are used on your face. It is more like a spa day for your skin, and it's based on ancient Chinese medicine practices.

So, during a session, the practitioner places little cups on your face and glides them around or leaves them in specific places for a bit. These cups create a gentle suction that's supposed to do a few cool things, like improving blood flow, reducing puffiness, and helping your skin detox.

Now, here's the catch – you might end up with some temporary redness or bruising, but some folks believe it's totally worth it. They say it can make your skin more elastic, minimize fine lines and wrinkles, and leave you looking rejuvenated.

How Does Facial Cupping Benefit Your Skin?

Facial Cupping (Image via Getty Images/Olga Gubskaya)

Better Blood Flow: Those suction cups get the blood pumping to your face, which means more oxygen and nutrients reaching your skin cells. It is more of a boost of vitality for your complexion.

Goodbye Puffiness: The cups can help drain away extra fluid from your face, especially in areas like under your eyes. So, say goodbye to that morning puffiness!

Detox Your Skin: Facial cupping is thought to help your skin detox by aiding lymphatic drainage. This means it can help your body get rid of toxins, potentially leaving your skin looking fresher.

Facial Cupping (Image via Getty Images/Aleksandr Rybalko)

Stretch and Relax: Some folks say that, over time, facial cupping can make your skin more flexible, which might help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, the gentle massage from the cups can be super relaxing and stress-relieving – and less stress can mean better skin.

How Is Facial Cupping Performed?

Preparation: The practitioner begins by cleansing your face to remove any makeup, dirt, or oils. This ensures a clean surface for the cups to work effectively.

Application of Oil or Serum: To create a smooth glide and reduce friction, a natural oil or serum is applied to your face. This helps the cups move easily without pulling or tugging on the skin.

Selection of Cup Size: Depending on the area being treated and your skin's sensitivity, the practitioner selects an appropriate cup size. Cups are usually made of silicone or glass and come in various sizes.

Facial Cupping (Image via Getty Images/Olga Gubskaya)

Cup Placement: The cups are placed on specific areas of your face, such as the forehead, cheeks, chin, or around the eyes. The practitioner may use multiple cups for different facial zones.

Suction: Using a hand-held pump or a technique that involves squeezing the cup and placing it on your skin, the practitioner creates suction within the cups. This suction causes the cups to gently lift and hold onto your skin.

Gliding or Stationary Cupping: Depending on the practitioner's technique and your treatment goals, they may glide the cups across your face in a continuous motion or leave them stationary on specific acupressure points. The cups are usually left in place for a few minutes.

Facial-Cupping (Image via Getty Images/sasapanchenko)

Removal and Aftercare: After the cupping session, the practitioner carefully removes the cups, which can sometimes leave temporary red marks or mild bruising on the skin. These marks typically fade within a few days. The practitioner may apply a soothing moisturizer or serum to your skin to nourish and calm it.

Hydration: It's essential to stay hydrated after a facial cupping session to support your body's detoxification process and promote skin recovery.

The entire procedure of facial cupping is generally considered painless, with most people describing it as a comfortable and relaxing experience. However, the sensation of suction can vary from person to person.

The number of sessions required for visible results can also vary, depending on individual skin concerns and goals. Always consult with a qualified practitioner to determine the best approach for your specific needs.