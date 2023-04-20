Fact check: Is shrimp good for diabetics?

Is shrimp good for diabetics? There's a lot of confusion regarding the consumption of seafood, especially if someone is already suffering from any medical condition, including diabetes, fatty liver disease, heart disease and other disorders.

Shrimps and prawns are popular delicacies and are consumed across different cultures and cuisines. In this article, we try to analyze the nutritional profile of shrimps and find out the answer to the question: "Is shrimp good for diabetics?"

Difference between shrimp and prawn

Although shrimps and prawns are seafood of similar taste, they're two different animals.

Shrimps have one pair of legs with claws at the end, but prawns have three pairs with claws. Prawns also have legs that are a bit longer than their body, which is not the case with shrimps.

Prawns are usually bigger than shrimps. Both shrimps and prawns can be cooked in similar ways due to the similarity in their tastes.

Is shrimp ok for diabetics?

To answer this question, we must take a look at the nutritional profile and calories in shrimp. According to the US Department of Agriculture, a 3-ounce (85-gram) serving of shrimp provides:

Calories : 84 kcal

: 84 kcal Fat : 0.2 g

: 0.2 g Sodium : 94.4 mg

: 94.4 mg Carbohydrates : 0.2 gram

: 0.2 gram Fiber: 0 g

0 g Sugars: 0 gram

0 gram Protein : 20.4 grams

: 20.4 grams Phosphorus : 201 mg

: 201 mg Vitamin B12 : 1.4 mcg

: 1.4 mcg Selenium : 31.8 mcg

: 31.8 mcg Vitamin A : 52.1 mcg

: 52.1 mcg Choline : 86.8 mg

: 86.8 mg Vitamin E : 1.4 mg

: 1.4 mg Folate: 15.1 mcg

From the table above, it can be observed that shrimps contain negligible carbs and, hence, do not cause a rise in blood glucose and insulin levels.

That means shrimps cannot cause insulin resistance when consumed regularly. That answers our question - "Is shrimp good for diabetics?" It's healthy to have shrimp if you have diabetes.

Is shrimp good for diabetics? Shrimp benefits

Shrimps contain various nutrients, including vitamins, minerals and good fats. They're amazing sources of good cholesterol, which is required for synthesis of many essential hormones in the body, including testosterone, cortisol, progesterone and estrogen.

Shrimps provide good amounts of highly bioavailable amino acids and are amazing for muscle gain. Protein also aids in weight loss by reducing hunger pangs and unnecessary cravings.

Shrimps are versatile and can be used to prepare various high-protein snacks. They must be washed and deveined before consumption, though, and are quite popular in Asian and Mediterranean cuisines.

Can I eat shrimp for diabetes?

Although having shrimp isn't going to cure diabetes, it can help indirectly. We have already answered the question - "Is shrimp good for diabetics?", and the answer is that it's safe for consumption.

Consuming a high-protein diet reduces carb cravings, which in turn reduces glucose intake. That helps the body improve its insulin sensitivity. Reduced insulin resistance helps in management of type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Other benefits that make shrimp good for you

A beneficial compound known as astaxanthin present in shrimps is known to have amazing benefits, including anti-inflammatory properties.

This compound is also known to have protective properties against neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive decline. More human research is ongoing to determine the potency of this compound.

We have already answered the question - "Is shrimp good for diabetics?", but it has to be kept in mind that some people are allergic to seafood, including prawns, shrimps and crabs. Allergic people must avoid shrimps and products that contain traces of seafood.

