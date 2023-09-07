Failing a 10-second balance test could greatly increase your chances of dying within 10 years, new study finds

A recent study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that failing a simple 10-second balance test could significantly increase an individual's likelihood of dying within 10 years.

The test requires standing on one foot for 10 seconds. If an individual's test results indicate their inability to do so, they could be at higher risk of mortality from all causes.

The findings have prompted healthcare professionals to consider adding this balancing test to routine physical exams for middle-aged and older adults.

Study reveals risks of failing a 10-second balance test

Raises concern about various physical health aspects (Image via Unsplash/Dave Contreras)

The researchers conducted their study on 1,702 participants between ages 51 and 75 and recorded their 10-second one-legged results. The results showed that 20.4% of the participants failed the 10-second test.

Participants who failed were at a more significant risk of dying from all causes over the next ten years. This observation raises concerns, as standing on one leg is a functional skill used for everyday activities like climbing stairs, getting out of a car or navigating uneven terrain.

The study highlighted that these skills tend to remain relatively intact until around the sixth decade of life, after which deterioration happens rapidly. As people age, aerobic fitness, muscle strength and flexibility slowly decline, while this test remains relatively consistent.

This observation resulted in researchers exploring the association between balance and longevity.

Why middle-aged and older adults should be concerned

Balancing skill is crucial to perform daily activities (Image via Unsplash/Gustavo Torres)

The study shows that balance is a critical factor in maintaining autonomy and engaging in daily activities.

Poor body balancing skills likely lead to a loss of autonomy, which in turn reduces physical activity levels, further exacerbating the issue. The ability to perform daily activities without difficulty is essential for maintaining healthy social connections and overall well-being.

Adding the 10-second longetivity test to routine physical examinations

Older adults are more at risk. (Image via Unsplash/Elisabeth Wales)

The study provides insight into the importance of maintaining a healthy sense of balance to improve overall health and longevity.

The researchers recommend that physicians or other healthcare providers should include the 10-second test in routine physical exams for middle-aged and older adults.

Their reasoning is as follows: identifying individuals with a higher risk of mortality through the simple balance test could lead to early interventions and targeted programmes to improve overall health outcomes.

For people who struggle with the 10-second test, incorporating simple, yet effective, exercises in their daily routine can improve their skills and overall health outcomes.

The study also emphasizes the importance of developing proprioception with training and practice. Proprioception is the ability to sense where the body is in space.

Physical therapists recommend exercises like standing on one foot while performing everyday tasks like brushing teeth or cooking for short durations. If individuals find this exercise challenging, they can step-up their game by closing their eyes.

Experts also recommend strengthening exercises, including leg press and calf raises, which significantly improve balance skills.

Failing the 10-second balance test could significantly increase mortality risk in middle-aged and older adults. Maintaining a healthy sense of physical strength leads to maintaining autonomy, which improves overall health outcomes.

The 10-second test is a useful tool to identify individuals with a higher risk of mortality and could lead to early interventions with targeted programmes.