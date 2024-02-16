Familiar fragrances could boost memory recall in depression, new study suggests

Have you ever caught a whiff of fragrance — a pine tree, fresh cookies or old books — and, suddenly, you're swooped up in a flood of memories? Well, there's more to fragrances than just making us sniff twice.

In fact, a study from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine has shed light on how familiar fragrance can help people with depression remember things more clearly.

Healing power of familiar fragrance on memory

Specially strong notes of coffee (Image via Unsplash/Battlecreek coffee roasters)

When we're low, our memories often follow suit, turning fuzzy or getting lost, but what if the cure was sitting right under our nose? The Pittsburgh study tapped into the same, discovering that old, familiar smells are more than just nostalgic — they could be keys to unlocking clearer memories.

They found that when people with depression took a good sniff of scents like coffee or orange, it wasn't just their noses that perked up — their ability to recall past events got boosted, too. It turns out that these smells can tickle a part of the brain called the amygdala.

The amygdala isn't just any part of the brain. When it comes to our emotions and memories, especially the very vivid ones, it plays a key role.

Dr. Kymberly Young, the leader of the study, points out that we've long known that healthy people have their memories sparked by smell. But it was not thought to check if it could help those dealing with depression.

Young's team wanted to see if getting the amygdala involved could make a difference. They decided to skip the fancy equipment, choosing a plain approach instead.

In their test, they used glass vials packed with strong smells that almost everyone would know. Think of the sharp smell of shoe polish, the comforting scent of Vicks VapoRub or the warm aroma of ground coffee.

Participants took a deep sniff and were asked to dig up any memory that came to mind.

A no-tech approach to clearer memories and a brighter life

Certain notes activates some part of the brain. (Image via Unsplash/Vero Manrique)

The outcomes were a bit of a pleasant shock. Those with depression who got a nose full of these familiar fragrances could pull out very particular memories much better than if they were just given a word cue.

We're talking about specific moments, like a trip to a particular cafe, instead of a vague "I like coffee shops" sort of thing. What about scent-triggered memories? They weren't just clearer; they felt more real, as if the person was back in the moment.

Another interesting bit is the kind of memories that came up. While the study wasn't steering people to remember happy times over sad, the scent-sniffers were more likely to land on the cheerier ones.

Makes it easier to mange day to day tasks (Image via Unsplash/Hrustall)

Dr. Young and her team are gearing up to dive deeper. They want to use brain scans to see how these scents help the amygdala get to work. They’re excited about what they've found but also cautious about the results.

Yet, what stands out is the simple truth that if we can help people with depression remember better, it might just make dealing with the day-to-day a bit more manageable.

The research team at Pitt, including Emily Leiker, Ph.D., and their colleagues, are hopeful about this approach. It's a no-tech, straight-to-the-point method in a world buzzing with gadgets.

Remembering things more clearly can help with making decisions, controlling emotions and generally tackling life's hurdles. And if something as straightforward as a familiar fragrance can light up memories, it might just help light up lives too.