Family worries as Heather Locklear is drinking again and taking Ozempic    

Heather Locklear, 61, is back on booze and acting erratically, leaving her family worried and feeling helpless.

The actress who went into over 20 drug rehabilitations is said to have suffered a relapse and has allegedly started drinking again.

After several years of stability, Locklear’s sobriety has derailed again. A source close to the famous Hollywood actress told the Daily Mail:

"The family is worried. Everyone feels helpless. Richie her family, especially her daughter Ava, who loves her so much."

The source also said that Locklear has started taking Ozempic for weight loss and has lost 40 pounds so far. That comes after her photos that showed the actress looking distressed and acting erratically was published by Daily Mail last week.

In the photos, the ‘Melrose Place' star can be seen sprinting across the streets, balancing on a ledge and talking to herself outside a Malibu office building.

While the pictures are quite distressing, a video showed the actress walking along the elevated ledge holding onto pillars to avoid falling. She can be seen talking and laughing to herself and behaving out of her mind.

An insider told the Daily Mail:

"Tequila has always been her drink. She can’t stay away from it."

The source also said that Heather Locklear obsesses over her weight and has started taking Ozempic to shed some pounds. According to reports, Locklear has reduced 40 pounds so far.

Ozempic is basically an FDA-approved prescription medication for type 2 diabetes. As per medical experts, Ozempic regulates blood sugar level by reducing glucose and increasing insulin production in the liver.

When used as a medication for weight loss, Ozempic works by curbing cravings, controlling appetite and making you feel full for a long duration. Additionally, it reduces insulin resistance – a major factor associated with weight gain.

While Ozempic offers several weight loss benefits, do not forget that it comes with side effects, too. The most commonly reported side effects of Ozempic include constipation, vomiting and nausea. Some people have also reported experiencing severe abdominal cramps, headaches and loss of appetite.

Amid Heather Locklear’s mental instability and addiction, her fiancee, Chris Heisser, is reportedly doing everything for her welfare.

However, according to a source, ‘Heisser is battling alcohol, too, and sustaining her career'. The insider said that he's consistently lying to his family and friends and hiding Locklear’s drug and alcohol problems.

