Fatty Liver Disease Prevalence Surpasses 1 in 3 Americans: Here’s Why

The most common cause of liver disease worldwide, and one that is notably rising in the US, is metabolic associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), formerly known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. This claim is supported by a study that was presented at ENDO 2023, the annual conference of the Endocrine Society.

A serious liver condition that can result in fatal consequences is now present in more than one in three U.S. people, according to current research. Due to the modest nature of the symptoms, this so-called "silent killer" frequently goes undetected, yet it can ultimately result in significant health issues like cardiovascular disease, liver cancer, and Type 2 diabetes.

What is Metabolic Associated Liver Fatty Disease?

A term used to describe a range of liver conditions marked by excessive fat accumulation in the liver (steatosis) in people who do not consume significant amounts of alcohol is metabolic-associated fatty liver disease, also known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

It has a close connection to metabolic syndrome, a collection of metabolic disorders that raises the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Diet plays an important role in managing liver health. (Image via Pexels/ Ruslan Khmelevsky)

MAFLD is regarded as one of the prime reasons for liver transplants. It is currently the main contributor to liver disease on a global scale.

Latest Study About Metabolic Associated Fatty Liver Disease

From 1988 through 2018, the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) collected data from 32,726 participants. Overall, both MAFLD and obesity grew over time, although MAFLD has grown much more than obesity, according to research.

When compared to the general population, the percentage of MAFLD was always greater among Mexican Americans. MAFLD increased by 133% among Whites, 61% among Mexican Americans, and 56% among Blacks in 2018 compared to 1988.

Reasons behind the Alarming Rise in MAFLD

Prior to the research, medical experts believed that obesity was the main risk factor for MAFLD. Because MAFLD grew more quickly than fat, the researchers hypothesized that there must be additional risk factors, such as diabetes and hypertension.

The prevalence of fatty liver disease has been significantly influenced by modern dietary habits, which are characterized by high sugar intake, processed carbs, and harmful fats. Processed food, sugary drinks, and fast-food diets all contribute to the buildup of fat in the liver, which eventually causes inflammation and liver damage.

Processed foods may contribute to fat build up in the liver. (Image via Unsplash/ Junior Reis)

Even though FLD is more prevalent in non-alcoholics, excessive alcohol use continues to be a major factor in this country. Alcoholic fatty liver disease (AFLD) is brought on by inflammation and fat buildup in the liver brought on by heavy drinking. Alcohol use must be kept to a minimum to protect the liver.

The fact that more than one-third of Americans have FLD demonstrates the urgent need for lifestyle adjustments and public health initiatives. Combating this expanding health issue requires addressing the root causes, which include obesity, poor eating habits, sedentary lifestyles, insulin resistance, metabolic syndrome, and excessive alcohol intake.

We can work towards a healthier future for all Americans by encouraging a balanced diet, regular exercise, and raising knowledge about the dangers of fatty liver disease.

Poll : 0 votes