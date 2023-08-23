Feeling stressed? TikTok’s silent walking trend is exactly what you need to de-stress

As a Tiktok user, a lot of wellness trends pop up on your feed, but there's one that's capturing attention like never before: silent walking. Now, before you envision a scene out of "The Walking Dead," let's clarify that this is not your typical zombie-esque stroll.

The concept is simple: instead of using your walk as a time to listen to music or podcasts or engage in conversation, you walk in complete silence. It may sound strange at first, but there's something oddly therapeutic about embracing the quiet.

As the thread of stress constantly hangs on our heads, a simple meditative walk like this can help get rid of the anxious and overwhelming demands of our fast-paced lives.

What is the 'silent walking' trend?

Walking for 30 minutes with no distraction (Image via Unsplash/Sincerely Media)

The silent walking trend gained attention through TikTok creator @madymaio, who shared her experience with the practice.

Encouraged by her nutritionist to walk for 30 minutes a day, she initially dismissed the idea of doing it in complete silence. However, after giving it a try, she discovered the transformative power of silent walking.

By eliminating distractions like music, podcasts and phone calls, she found herself immersed in a "flow state," where her racing thoughts and anxiety quietened down.

Puts your mind into the 'flow state' (Image via Unsplash/Dmitry Schemelev)

Silent walking allows you to tune in to the sounds of your environment and own thoughts.

When you remove external distractions, you create space to hear the whispers of the universe and your intuition. This practice can help you gain mental clarity, untangle complicated situations in your head, and generate new ideas for business or personal growth.

Reduces anxious thoughts (Image via Pexels/Lukas Hartmann)

While the thought of walking without a backing track might seem daunting, it's important to note that silent walking is not about actively withholding things that make you happy.

Instead, it's an opportunity to appreciate music and other auditory experiences even more. It gives you time to connect with your thoughts, feelings and a sense of inner peace that's often drowned out by the busyness and noise of everyday life.

Moreover, silent walking promotes mindfulness and meditation. As you walk in silence, you become more aware of the sounds of nature, the sensations in your body and the world around you.

Scientific research has shown that these restorative experiences can have positive effects on your well-being, reducing stress levels and improving mental clarity.

How to get started

Switch off all devices, and walk without distractions (Image via Unsplash/Mr Autthaporn)

If you want to embark on your own silent walking practice, here are some tips to get started:

1) Get outside

Instead of using a treadmill, embrace nature by taking your walk outdoors. Put on your favorite walking shoes, and enjoy the beauty of the natural environment.

2) Eliminate distractions

Leave behind your headphones, podcasts and music. Allow yourself to fully immerse in the present moment without any external noise. If you're concerned about the harsh sun, keep your sunglasses on, and don't forget to apply sunscreen.

3) Choose your route wisely

Select a route that inspires you and ignites your intuition. Whether it's a quiet neighborhood with beautiful homes or a scenic park, find a place that resonates with you and helps you connect with yourself.

4) Let your thoughts roam

During your silent walk, free your mind from boundaries and compartmentalization. Give yourself space to think, and allow brilliant ideas to surface. Putting your phone away can also help minimize distractions and improve the quality of your experience.

Silent walking may feel anxiety-inducing at first, but as you give yourself time and practice, you will find that the benefits far outweigh any initial discomfort. It's an opportunity to create moments of serenity for yourself, where you can recharge, reflect and gain mental clarity.