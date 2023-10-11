Find Relief at Home with Natural Remedies for Opiate Withdrawal

For people seeking to overcome opioid addiction, going through opiate withdrawal can be extremely difficult and uncomfortable.

Opioids include opiates, which are used to alleviate extreme pain, such as that experienced after surgery or in the advanced stages of cancer. Opioids stimulate the body's opioid receptors to inhibit pain signals.

The body develops a tolerance to many of the side effects of opiates over time if it has become reliant on taking them. After that, stopping the medicines can reverse that tolerance, which is when withdrawal symptoms appear. Your brain is accustomed to continuously communicating the effects of whatever substance you are using to your body. There can be a variety of impacts when it is abruptly stopped.

Home remedies for opiate withdrawal

Opiate withdrawal symptoms can cause nausea. (Image via Pexels/ Artem Podrez)

1) Herbal remedies

It is known that some herbal treatments might lessen withdrawal symptoms. Herbs and supplements that are frequently utilized include:

Kratom: This leaf from a tropical tree is thought to help with pain management and lessen withdrawal symptoms from opioids. It should only be used under the supervision of a healthcare professional and with caution.

Passionflower: Popular for its relaxing properties, passionflower can help people sleep better and feel less anxious.

L-theanine: This substance, which is found in tea leaves, helps ease anxiety and encourage relaxation.

2) Avoid dehydration

One of the riskiest parts of opiate withdrawal is dehydration, which is also the reason why people are admitted to hospitals frequently while going through withdrawal. If dehydration is not appropriately managed, it might cause heart problems.

Dehydration is exacerbated by nausea and diarrhea, and some patients may find food and drink unappealing while in withdrawal, making therapy difficult. You should consume as many hydrating liquids as you can when detoxing in order to prevent dehydration. Pedialyte or other electrolyte solutions can help.

3) Change in diet

Although changing one's diet is not the same as taking numerous supplements, eating the appropriate meals can significantly reduce uncomfortable symptoms and permanently eliminate an addiction.

The University of Maryland Medical Centre explicitly advises that you increase your intake of low-saturated fat, complex carbs, and fiber when going through opiate withdrawal. These ingredients are recognized to lighten the stress on the liver in certain foods.

Since the desire for an opiate is comparable to the want for food, you should seek food rather than the drug since this will aid in your long-term recovery.

4) Dealing with cravings

Cravings are the early symptoms of drug withdrawal. (Image via Pexels/ Alex Green)

Cravings will occur, and you have to deal with them. Below is how you can do so:

Make a list of motivations for quitting opiates that you can consult whenever necessary.

Identify harmful thought patterns and logically rebut them with reality.

Employ strategies to participate in healthy substitutions for opioid use, such as playing music or taking a walk.

5) Relief from aching muscles

Studies have revealed calcium, magnesium, and potassium deficiency in opioid addicts. Muscle aches and restless leg syndrome are linked to these deficits. Restoring these minerals and easing some of the discomforts can be accomplished by adopting a balanced diet composed of brief, nourishing meals.

Taking a hot bath might also provide some relief for many people. Hot water can be used to relieve aches, pains, and headaches, and the relaxation it provides can help you get a good night's sleep.

Before quitting opiates entirely, it's crucial to taper off of them gradually. By doing this, the opiate withdrawal impact is lessened. While you can take help from above mentioned home remedies for opiate withdrawal, it is advised not to do so, without consulting medical practitioners.

Relapse is among the most serious risks associated with do-it-yourself detoxes. You probably won't have a support network to help you stay focused on recovery if you detox at home.