Fitness influencers spark outrage for mocking gym-goer in viral video

Two female fitness influencers have gone viral for angering gym-goers by poking fun at another person at the gym. They posted a video that many netizens have called "disgusting."

The fitness influencers, who go by the names fit.berna and fitmitdebbs, made a video called "Copying the weird man in the corner of the gym." In the video, they can be seen laughing while copying a man working out.

Fitness influencers face backlash for gym video

In the video, the women were seen laughing while mimicking the man's workout moves. The man, exercising with his back turned away from them, had no clue about their actions.

Fans soon started to criticize the women for "making fun" of the man. They viewed this video as a "disgusting" way to grab attention. One follower commented:

"These two women ridicule a man just doing his workout. Let's make them famous."

Many gym-goers followers voiced fears about such behaviors turning the gym into a "scary, unattainable place for others." Moreover, they pointed out that it's tough to comprehend why the women found it so funny to mock the man.

"This is exactly why some people fear going to the gym. You are the reason some folks feel frightened by the fitness community," said one user.

One female follower shared that such actions evoke bad memories for her. "As someone who has been teased since the age of 10, I find such actions unacceptable," she said.

This viral video sparked some angry reaction (@noah_bermudez3 / TikTok)

Another TikTok user, @noah_bermudez3, shared the video with his take on it:

"What am I seeing here? These two wannabe influencers are actually pointing and laughing at this guy minding his own business. They even thought it was a good idea to set up a camera stand and record themselves mimicking him?"

Bullying can have a negative impact on gym-goers

Bullying can be harmful to mental health. (Image via Unsplash/road ahead)

It's also noted that this time, women were "bullying," although it's usually women who feel uneasy in the gym.

A 2019 study conducted by Cosmopolitan revealed that approximately 71% of women have faced some form of inappropriate behavior while working out in the gym. This misconduct can include unwanted comments, staring or sexual remarks.

Additionally, the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association published a report in 2020 that 54% of women have experienced unsolicited gym advice, stalking or ogling while exercising.

The Facebook page of fitmitdebbs is now flooded with poor reviews after the video was posted. One review says:

"I would never rely on a trainer who thinks it's okay to mock others trying to improve themselves."

Another person referred to her and her fellow influencer fit.berna as "rude and disrespectful towards others in the gym."

The influencers fit.berna and fitmitdebbs chose not to comment on the criticism and have made their social media pages private.