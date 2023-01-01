5 Best Lactose Free Protein Powders

If you're lactose intolerant or simply looking to avoid dairy products in your diet, finding a high-quality lactose free protein powder can be a challenge.

Many protein powders are made with whey or casein, which are both derived from milk and therefore contain lactose. However, there are plenty of lactose free protein powders that can provide you with the protein you need to support muscle growth and recovery.

In this article, we'll be looking at a few best lactose free protein powders to help you choose the right one for your needs. Whether you're a vegan looking for plant-based protein or someone who simply wants to avoid dairy, there's a lactose-free protein powder on this list for you.

Best Lactose Free Protein Powders

What To Look For In A Lactose Free Protein Powder?

One thing to keep in mind when choosing a lactose free protein powder is the overall nutritional profile.

Some protein powders may be low in protein or may not be a complete protein source, meaning they do not contain all of the essential amino acids. It's important to choose a protein powder that not only fits your dietary needs but also provides adequate amounts of protein and other essential nutrients.

In addition to the protein content, it's also important to consider any added ingredients in the protein powder. Some protein powders may contain added sugars, artificial sweeteners, or other additives that may not be beneficial for overall health. Look for protein powders with minimal added ingredients and choose those that are made from whole, natural sources.

1) PlantFusion Complete Plant Protein Powder

PlantFusion is a plant-based lactose free protein powder that is free of dairy, soy, and gluten. It's made from a blend of pea, artichoke, algae, sprouted amaranth, and quinoa.

Each serving contains 21 grams of protein, four grams of carbohydrates, and just one gram of fat. It's also rich in essential amino acids, making it a complete protein source. In addition to its protein content, PlantFusion also contains added enzymes to aid in digestion and absorption.

2) Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder

Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder is a vegan protein powder made from a blend of pea, saviSeed (sacha inchi), alfalfa, and pumpkin seed.

It's free of dairy, soy, and gluten, and each serving contains 30 grams of protein, six grams of carbohydrates, and 2.5 grams of fat. It's also a complete protein source and contains added branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) to support muscle recovery and repair.

In addition to its protein content, Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder also contains added vitamins, minerals, and probiotics to support overall health and wellness.

3) Orgain Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder

Orgain Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder is a vegan protein powder made from a blend of pea, brown rice, and chia seed.

It's free of dairy, soy, and gluten, and each serving contains 21 grams of protein, five grams of carbohydrates, and two grams of fat. It's also a complete protein source and is rich in fiber and antioxidants.

In addition to its protein content, Orgain Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder also contains added vitamins and minerals to support overall health and wellness.

4) Sunwarrior Classic Plus Plant-Based Protein Powder

Sunwarrior Classic Plus Plant-Based Protein Powder is a vegan protein powder made from a blend of peas, brown rice, and quinoa.

It's free of dairy, soy, and gluten, and each serving contains 22 grams of protein, three grams of carbohydrates, and one gram of fat. It's also a complete protein source and is rich in essential amino acids. In addition to its protein content, Sunwarrior Classic Plus Plant-Based Protein Powder also contains added enzymes to aid in digestion and absorption.

5) NOW Sports Pea Protein Powder

NOW Sports Pea Protein Powder is a plant-based protein powder made from yellow peas. It's free of dairy, soy, and gluten, and each serving contains 24 grams of protein, four grams of carbohydrates, and one gram of fat.

It's also a complete protein source and is rich in essential amino acids. In addition to its protein content, NOW Sports Pea Protein Powder also contains added enzymes to aid in digestion and absorption.

Conclusion

Lactose free protein powders are a great option for those looking to avoid dairy or who's lactose intolerant. Whether you're a vegan or simply want to avoid dairy, there are plenty of high-quality options to choose from.

The aforementioned best lactose free protein powders are all excellent options that provide a range of plant-based proteins and are free of common allergens. Whether you're an athlete looking for a NSF Certified for Sport option or someone who values clean, organic ingredients, there's a lactose-free protein powder on this list for you.

