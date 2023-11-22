Five Common issues that you can address in Therapy as you get older

As you grow up, there are common issues that you can address in therapy. Many psychologists have defined each of our life stages as characterized by a challenge.

For infants, it may be about exploring their mobility; for adolescents, it can be about exploring their identity; and for older adults, it can be about finding meaning in life. There is something for everyone in therapy.

A common question that pops up is if older generations did not go to therapy or seek help, why now? Unfortunately, we fail to recognize that challenges existed generations ago, yet we didn't spend time to think about them.

It was also assumed that talking about your internal struggles was shameful and weak. However, it is never too late to change this and talk about the most common issues.

Therapy is not only for the old and young, it is indeed for everyone. (Image via Pexels/ Kampus Production)

Common issues that you can address in therapy as you get older

What are the issues that can be addressed in therapy? (Image via Vecteezy/ Macrovector studio)

It appears that each stage has its own joys and struggles. Many individuals at an older life stage may not have the opportunity to experience therapy or mental health care.

Many of us learn to manage things on our own, especially our emotional struggles. If you are an older adult, here are some common issues in therapy that can be addressed:

1.Grief

While grief and bereavement are generally associated with someone passing away, it is much more than that. When we become older adults, we may experience the loss of many things. This may include losing youthful skin, friendships, experiences, and much more. Therapy helps address these areas of loss and prevents depression in elderly.

2. Managing interpersonal relationships

Not being able to manage interpersonal relationships are common issues in therapy. (Image via vecteezy/ Idalba Granada)

While we become more mature about our values and hold more wisdom, managing interpersonal relationships may become more difficult. This is especially true if your children are now moving away from the house.

You may experience intense anxiety and despair as your children build their own lives away from you. Adults can also experience separation anxiety.

3. Dealing with regret

When we look back, we often look for achievements in our lives. The typical ones are starting a family, having a good career, and earning a lump sum of money. When we see that we haven't been able to meet these standards, we fall into the trap of guilt. Regret is one of the most common issues to be addressed in therapy.

4. Body image concerns

Thinking about how your body has changed are also common issues to be addressed in therapy. (Image via vecteezy/ dao_kp20226443)

Nobody prepares us to deal with body image concerns as we grow older. A lot of people might have difficulty recognizing themselves, especially if they compare themselves to their younger selves. This difficulty in adjustment can lead to other common issues, such as eating disorders or body dysmorphia.

5. Purposelessness

What happens when you have lived a good life and don't know what to do next? Purposelessness and meaninglessness are common issues among older adults.

They may not feel driven to do anything or feel frustrated about not finding a reason. Therapy helps you find meaning in your life and re-connect with your goals.

There isn't a right reason to seek therapy and it is certainly not limited to the ones mentioned above. As an older adult, these issues may interfere with your quality of life. Whenever you decide to seek professional help, it is the right time. You can also opt for group counseling if individual counseling seems overwhelming.