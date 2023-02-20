5 Low-Impact Pilates Workouts to Tone Your Body

We are pretty sure that if you've ever tried Pilates workout, you are hooked instantly. For the uninitiated, it's a form of exercise that focuses on core strength and flexibility.

It was developed by Joseph Pilates who believed in using bodyweight as resistance instead of free weights or machines. That means while many workouts can be done at home, they require an investment in equipment (a yoga mat and some weights are usually all you need).

Pilates Workout: Best Pilates For Beginners

Here are five of them:

#1 Plank pose

Plank pose is a great pilates workout for the core and back, which are two of the largest muscle groups in the body. This low-impact workout allows you to strengthen these muscles without putting too much stress on other parts of the body, like the knees or ankles.

How to do it:

Start by getting into push-up position with hands directly underneath shoulders.

Lift one foot off ground at a time so that only the toes touch floor.

Take a break between each side, and hold the position for ten seconds.

Repeat five times per side. If that's too easy for you, place your hands on the medicine ball instead of the floor; that will make it more challenging!

#2 Windshield wiper

Can help you to tone your leg muscles. (Image via Pexels / Alexy Almond)

The windshield wiper is a Pilates workout that works the oblique muscles, which are located on the sides of the abdomen.

To do this move:

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Lift one leg up about 45 degrees from hip height, and rotate it towards the chest as if you were wiping a window with an imaginary cloth (hence windshield wiper).

That should look like a windshield wiper going back and forth - that's why it's called windshield.

Repeat for three sets of ten reps on each side before switching legs.

#3 Leg circle

Leg circles are an easy way to tone the muscles in the thighs, hips, and butt.

To do this move:

Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you.

Bend one knee so that it's bent 90 degrees, and place that foot flat on the floor with the toes pointing up towards the ceiling (or parallel with it).

Lift up into a tabletop position by straightening both arms above your head; keep them there throughout this exercise.

With your feet still together, slowly rotate one leg around in a circle till it returns to its starting position.

You should feel this stretch all along the inner thigh as well as up towards where they join together at what's known as the saddlebag area. Repeat with the other leg.

#4 Bird dog

Improves balance and posture (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

Bird dog is a great pilates workout for toning the core and upper body. This move also helps improve balance and posture while strengthening the muscles in the lower back.

To do a bird dog:

Get into apush-up position with the arms straight, hands directly under the shoulders and knees bent at 90 degrees (forming an 'L' with the body).

Lift your left arm off the ground so that it points straight up towards the ceiling. Keep the right arm on the ground for stability as needed throughout the exercise (this is called the 'dog' position).

Lift your right leg off ground so it forms an upside-down V shape with the left leg. The toes should be pointed towards the ceiling, if possible, without causing pain or injury in the knees or hips.

Hold the pose for 30 seconds before switching sides (so that both arms are raised above the head while both legs are lowered).

Repeat three times per side if desired. We recommend doing one set total per day at least three days per week if not more often depending on how much time you have available each week.

#5 The Hundred

Pilates workout strengthens the core and back muscles. (Image via Pexels/Koolshooters)

The Hundred is a great pilates workout for the core and back. It also strengthens the arms and legs, as well as the core. You can do it in the comfort of your own home, when traveling, or while out for some fun.

To do this Pilates workout:

Lie facedown on an exercise mat, with the palms down at shoulder level and the knees bent at 90 degrees (or as close as possible).

Lift your head up so that the shoulders are off the floor but not touching it.

Keep the elbows straight by the sides of the body, with the hands turned inward towards the feet.

Press down through the heels while lifting the pelvis off the floor till the entire spine is straightened from head through tailbone (do not arch your back).

Hold the position for 20 seconds, and lower slowly back down one vertebra at a time till you reach the starting position again.

Repeat ten times per set, and rest 30 seconds between sets, if needed.

Pilates for strength training can be a great exercise

Pilates can be done at home, with a mat and chair. You can get a great workout by using a resistance band. If you want to take it up a notch, try Pilates with a resistance band and chair combo.

Pilates workout is also great for those who travel often and work in an office environment. For example: You can do some exercises while sitting at your desk or standing up (if there's space).

If there isn't any space available during the day, try doing some stretches during the lunch break or before/after work hours when no one else is around.

If you're looking for a way to tone your body, Pilates workout is a great option. It's easy and can be done in the comfort of your home. The aforementioned exercises are just a few examples of what you can do with Pilates equipment like yoga mats or resistance bands. So grab some music, and get moving.

