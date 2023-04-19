5 seizure myths you need to stop believing

Seizure myths have been around for ages and continue to persist, leading to widespread misinformation and misunderstandings about seizures.

As a result, many people hold onto false beliefs and have misconceptions about what seizures are, how they occur and how they can be treated. These myths not only create unnecessary fear and stigma around seizures but can also be harmful to those who experience them.

In this article, we debunk some common seizure myths you need to stop believing.

Seizure myths that should be discarded

Seizure is a serious health condition and must not be taken lightly. (Image via Pexels)

Here are five of them:

#1 Seizures are always dramatic and easy to recognize

One of the most persistent seizure myths is that they're always dramatic and easy to recognize.

In reality, seizures can take many forms and may not always be immediately apparent. Some seizures, for example, may involve only brief lapses in awareness or a subtle twitching of a limb. Others may be more dramatic, involving convulsions and loss of consciousness. It's important to recognize that seizures can take different forms, and not all seizures are easy to identify.

This myth can be harmful, as it can lead people to dismiss the possibility of a seizure if it doesn't look like one they expect. As a result, someone who's experiencing a seizure may not receive timely medical attention or support, which can lead to serious consequences.

It's essential to recognize that seizures can take different forms and that it's important to seek medical attention if you suspect that someone may be having a seizure, even if it doesn't look like what you expect.

#2 Seizures only happen to people with epilepsy

One of the usual seizure myths is that they only happen to people with epilepsy. While it's true that epilepsy is a common cause of seizures, seizures can also be caused by a variety of other factors, including head injuries, infections and certain medications. In fact, anyone can experience a seizure, regardless of whether or not they have epilepsy.

This myth can be harmful, as it can lead people to overlook the possibility of a seizure if they don't think they're at risk. For example, someone who has had a head injury or who's taking certain medications may not recognize that they're at risk for a seizure and may not seek medical attention if they experience one.

It's important to recognize that anyone can experience a seizure and that it's essential to seek medical attention if you suspect that someone may be having one.

You may also like: 5 types of seizures you need to know about

#3 You should restrain someone having a seizure

One of the seizure myths is that you should restrain someone who's having one. That's not true, and in fact, it can be dangerous and harmful. Restraining someone having a seizure can cause injury and can also prevent them from receiving the medical attention they need.

During a seizure, the person's body is involuntarily moving, and they have no control over it. Trying to hold them still or restrain them can cause injury to both the person having the seizure and the person attempting to restrain them.

Instead, it's important to make sure that the person is safe by removing any objects that could harm them, like sharp objects or hot liquids. You should also try to cushion their head if possible and turn them on their side to prevent choking if they vomit.

If the seizure lasts longer than five minutes, you should call for emergency medical assistance.

#4 You can swallow your tongue during a seizure

Among the common seizure myths. One is,that you can swallow your tongue during a seizure.

That's not true, though, and it's important to understand why. The tongue is attached to the floor of the mouth by a piece of tissue called the frenulum. While it's possible to bite down on the tongue during a seizure, it's not possible to swallow it.

If someone is having a seizure, it's important to turn them on their side to prevent choking if they vomit. You can also place a soft object, like a rolled-up towel, under their head to protect it. It's also important to stay with the person till the seizure has ended and they have fully regained consciousness.

#5 Seizures are caused by demonic possession or witchcraft

Managing seizures (Image via Pexels)

One of the most harmful seizure myths is that they're caused by demonic possession or witchcraft.

This siezure myth is not only false but also stigmatizing and harmful to those who experience seizures. Seizures are a medical condition that can be caused by a variety of factors, including genetics, head injuries, infections and medications. They're not caused by supernatural or paranormal forces.

Believing that seizures are caused by demonic possession or witchcraft can lead to ostracization, discrimination and abuse. It's important to recognize that seizures are a medical condition that require appropriate medical care and support. Those who experience seizures should not be shamed or stigmatized but rather treated with respect and compassion.

There are many seizure myths that persist despite being untrue and harmful. By debunking these myths, we can help promote greater understanding and support for those who experience seizures.

It's essential to seek medical attention if you suspect that someone may be having a seizure, to ensure their safety and well-being. Remember that seizures can take many forms, so it's important to recognize that anyone can experience a seizure, regardless of whether or not they have epilepsy.

Poll : 0 votes