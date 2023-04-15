Flaxseeds: 7 surprising health benefits

Flaxseeds have been used for years as a source of nutrition and medicine. These small seeds pack a powerful nutritional punch and offer a range of health benefits that can support overall health and well-being.

In this article, we uncover a few remarkable health benefits you may not have known about flaxseeds.

Surprising health benefits of flaxseeds

Add flax seeds to smoothies for a healthy boost. (Image via Pexels)

Here are seven benefits:

#1 Rich in omega-3 fatty acids

These seeds are one of the best plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids. These essential fatty acids are important for brain health, reducing inflammation and preventing chronic diseases.

These seeds contain a specific type of omega-3 fatty acid called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which the body converts into other types of omega-3 fatty acids that have been linked to a range of health benefits.

#2 May reduce risk of cancer

These seeds contain lignans, a type of plant compound that has been shown to have anti-cancer properties.

Studies have suggested that consuming flaxseeds may reduce risk of breast, prostate and colon cancer. Apart from lignans, these seeds are also rich in antioxidants, which can help prevent cell damage and reduce risk of cancer.

#3 May improve digestive health

These seeds are a good source of fiber, which can help support healthy digestion. The high fiber content of flaxseeds can help promote regular bowel movements and prevent constipation.

These seeds are also a prebiotic food, which means they can help feed the beneficial bacteria in the gut and support overall gut health.

#4 May lower cholesterol

These seeds have been shown to have cholesterol-lowering properties. The soluble fiber in flaxseeds can help reduce LDL or bad cholesterol, which can reduce risk of heart disease. Consuming these seeds may benefit people with high cholesterol.

#5 May reduce inflammation

Inflammation is a normal immune response, but chronic inflammation has been linked to a range of health problems, including heart disease, arthritis and diabetes.

These seeds contain a range of anti-inflammatory compounds, including omega-3 fatty acids and lignans. Consuming these seeds may help reduce inflammation and prevent chronic diseases.

#6 May help regulate blood sugar

These seeds may help regulate blood sugar level and reduce risk of type 2 diabetes.

The high fiber content of flaxseeds can help slow down absorption of sugar in the bloodstream, which can prevent spikes in blood sugar level. Additionally, these seeds may improve insulin sensitivity.

#7 May support weight loss

These seeds may support weight loss by promoting feelings of fullness and reducing appetite.

The high fiber content of these seeds can help keep you feeling full for long, which can prevent overeating. Additionally, these seeds may help reduce bodyweight and body fat.

Linseeds are small but powerful seeds offering various health benefits. They're rich in omega-3 fatty acids, lignans, fiber and antioxidants and offer many benefits. Adding these seeds to your diet is a simple and easy way to support overall health and well-being.

