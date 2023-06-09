Florida man infected with flesh-eating bacteria after being bitten by relative

A Riverview man in Tampa Bay, Florida, was infected with flesh-eating bacteria after being bitten by a relative during a family altercation, according to a recent report by Tampa Bay Times.

The man, Donnie Adams, initially thought the bump on his left thigh was a bite, but he went to the emergency room at HCA Florida Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg for a tetanus shot and antibiotics two days later when he felt pain.

Three days after the incident, he was rushed into emergency surgery. General surgeon and woundcare specialist Fritz Brink battled to save his leg and possibly his life.

Florida man diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis

Every incision of Brink's scalpel revealed bright red rotting flesh that stretched almost from knee to groin.

About 70% of the tissue in the front of Adam's thigh had to be cut out. A follow-up strategy was also needed to remove some remaining infected flesh. Doctors at HCA Florida Northside Hospital say they have never seen a case like Adams, where the infection resulted from a bite from another human being.

How deadly this flesh-eating bacteria is?

Flesh-eating bacteria, also known as necrotizing fasciitis, is a rapidly spreading bacteria that kills surrounds muscles and nerves.

It has posed a known danger to swimmers and others who enter the Gulf of Mexico with open sores or cuts. However, a bite from a human mouth can also be a perfect breeding ground for a multifarious array of bacteria that are normally destroyed by stomach acid.

Brinks warns that "a human bite is dirtier than a dog bite because of the kinds of bacteria that grow," and that "normal bacteria in an abnormal spot can be a real problem."

Bacterial infections can develop rapidly

Adam spent almost three weeks recovering in the hospital and faced up to six months of treatment to heal the wound.

His treatment regimen included visits to the Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center at the HCA Floirda Pasadena Hospital, where Brink used a therapy known as wound VAC.

This therapy involves inserting a sponge in place of the missing tissue, and applying negative pressure or suction to the wound to stimulate the creation of new blood vessels and speed up the healing process.

Adam's case highlights the importance of seeking medical attention for wounds and bites, especially from human sources. While it may seem like a minor injury at first, the risk of infection and complications can be high.

Apart from flesh-eating bacteria, other types of infections can result from bites, including tetanus, rabies and sepsis. It's essential to clean the wound thoroughly with soap and water, apply an antibiotic ointment, and cover it with a sterile bandage.

If the wound is deep, bleeding heavily or showing signs of infection, seek medical attention immediately.

Overall, the case of Donnie Adams serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of flesh-eating bacteria and importance of wound care and treatment. While it's rare for a human bite to result in such an infection, it's not impossible, and the consequences can be severe.

