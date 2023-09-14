Following a pre-diabetic diagnosis, Debbie Allen makes sure she keeps her eye health in check

Ever since Debbie Allen discovered that she has a high chance of becoming diabetic in the future, she has started paying utmost attention to her own health. At 73 years old, the actor, director, producer, dancer, and choreographer makes sure that she has a carefully planned everyday diet to which she adheres without fail. This she does to make sure that her physical health is in check.

Allen also engages in a lot of physical activities like exercising, dancing, riding bikes, taking walks, attending yoga classes, and climbing up the stairs of Santa Monica at least twice a day.

Besides this, she also pays utmost attention to her mental health, for which she tries to manage her stress levels, get enough sleep, and practice mindfulness. Allen also gets her eyes checked periodically since people who are diabetic or pre-diabetic have a tendency to develop severe eye problems.

Diabetes is capable of critically affecting the eyes by causing retinal diseases such as diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy (DR). To that effect, Debbie Allen has partnered with Prevent Blindness and Regeneron for the "Gr8 Eye Movement."

Debbie Allen speaks of developing eye problems due to her diabetic nature. How far is that true?

Diabetic and pre-diabetic patients are at risk of several eye problems which if not dealt with at the right time, can cause serious consequences (Image via freepik/shurkin_son)

On September 11, 2023, Managing Editor David Hutton of Ophthalmology Times chatted with Debbie Allen about the Gr8 Eye Movement campaign with Prevent Blindness and Regeneron. Upon asking why the award-winning actress partnered with the great eye movement campaign, Allen said,

"I am really committed to this campaign. And I love the concept of it and the good that it's going to do and the community that is going to serve when I think about the 60 Plus group, and 95% of them don't even know that they are at risk for retinal diseases, and they're not paying attention."

She continued,

"Diabetes has certainly been a big part of my DNA. I've been on the lookout for diabetes my whole life. And I was diagnosed as being pre diabetic several years ago. But nobody was talking to me about my eyesight or loss of vision, they were talking about all these other things that could happen."

There are high chances of diabetic and pre-diabetic patients developing eye complications, specifically pertaining to their retinas. Diabetes is capable of causing retinal damage through diseases such as diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy (DR). It can also cause cataracts and glaucoma.

To keep these eye problems in check, it is important that you get regular eye checkups. It is also important that you keep your diabetes in check. If neglected, these issues can lead to partial vision loss and sometimes even blindness.

Since Debbie Allen’s father died of diabetes when he was 63 and she is pre-diabetic herself, she makes sure that she takes extra care of her own health. For this reason, she ensures that whenever she takes her mother to the ophthalmologist, she also gets her eyes checked.

Aware of her chances of developing long-term eye complications, Debbie Allen has partnered with Prevent Blindness and Regeneron to launch The Gr8 Eye Movement, which allows patients to take charge of their own eye health. The premise of the movement is based on getting regular eye checkups to prevent severe vision issues.