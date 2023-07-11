Foods to avoid while taking Ozempic

Ozempic, a drug made by Novo Nordisk, is recommended for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management. It contains the active ingredient semaglutide.

If you're using Ozempic (semaglutide) to lose weight, you probably have questions about what foods to have while taking it. There's no set meal plan you must adhere to, but there are some meals that can help you lose weight in the most effective way possible.

Importantly, it should be used as an additional form of treatment along with other modifications like diet and exercise.

Foods to avoid on Ozempic

There's no specific diet plan but some foods may be good to avoid. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

There aren't any foods that interact with Ozempic, but taking the medication while eating some meals can raise the risk of experiencing unpleasant side effects, including nausea and diarrhea.

Foods heavy in fat, sugar and calories should not be consumed frequently. Here’s a list of foods to avoid when taking this medication:

1) High-fat or sugary food

If taken after having foods high in fat or sugar, Ozempic can make you feel sick to your stomach and make you vomit.

It's advised to take the medication before meals rather than after to minimize any potential negative effects from consuming high-fat or high-sugar foods.

Foods that are high in fat or sugar include candy, ice cream, doughnuts, processed meats, French fries, fried chicken, other fried foods, crisps and fatty snacks. You can better manage your weight and maintain stable blood sugar level by avoiding these foods.

2) Alcohol

It's advised to avoid drinking. (Image via Pexels/Maria Pop)

While taking Ozempic, it's not advised to drink alcohol, as that may raise your risk of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) or dehydration.

If you decide to consume alcohol while taking this medication, it's advised that you stick to a daily maximum of one drink. Additionally, while consuming alcohol, make sure to eat frequently, preferably every few hours, as that can help maintain your blood sugar level consistently and stop them from falling too low.

3) Refined grains

Refined grains are stripped of their fiber and nutrient-rich portions, leaving behind a grain that's lower in fiber and lower in nutrients.

Your blood sugar levels are more likely to rise if you consume certain cereals. Heart health and cholesterol levels may be affected by refined grains. When taking Ozempic, refined carbohydrates like white rice, white bagels, flour tortillas and white bread should be avoided.

4) Starchy vegetables

Consume starchy vegetables in moderation. (Image via Unsplash/Farhad Ibrahimzade)

A healthy diet must include plenty of vegetables. However, not all vegetables are healthy. The glycemic index of starchy vegetables is high, meaning they swiftly spike blood sugar.

Non-starchy vegetables help maintain a stable level of blood sugar. While you don't have to fully give up starchy vegetables, try to cut back on how much you consume.

5) Caffeine

Caffeine's ability to dehydrate people or lower blood sugar level can have an impact on how Ozempic works.

When using this medication, make sure to drink lots of fluids throughout the day, and try to limit your caffeine intake to just one cup per day.

There isn't just one diet that's utilized to treat type 2 diabetes or combat clinical obesity. Generally speaking, doctors advise patients to take low-glycemic meals, that do not immediately raise or drop blood sugar levels after consumption.

As there's no universal "Ozempic diet" for all patients, medical professionals frequently advise that people taking semaglutide should consult with qualified dieticians and nutritionists to better understand their dietary requirements.

