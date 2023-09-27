Foods that fight depression and enhance your well-being

Our nutrition and mental health are intricately connected. There are certain foods that fight depression, but there are also some that may trigger various mental health issues.

Major depressive disorder is a serious mental condition, so by switching to healthier foods, you may help manage at least a few of the symptoms.

How your body feels when you are diagnosed with a mental health condition is crucial to the recovery process.

Certain foods can uplift you and help you fight symptoms of depressive episodes.

Foods that fight depression: Do you consume them?

While food doesn't necessarily cure depression, there are certain foods that can improve overall brain function and aid those looking to improve their mental health.

Here are five foods that battle depression, so you must add them to your grocery list:

#1 Fresh fruits and vegetables

Try to keep your plates colorful. (Image via Unsplash/Anna Pelzer)

One of the symptoms of depression is that it can severely deplete your energy level, making you feel lazy and lethargic.

Eat fruits and vegetablss that are rich in minerals, vitamins and antioxidants, which can nourish the brain, making you feel fresh and energetic.

This change may not come in immediately, but these are among the top foods to combat depression. Try to go for rainbow colors on your plate.

#2 Omega 3 fatty acids

Omega 3 fatty acids are found in abundance. (Image via Freepik)

Oysters are a great source of Omega-3s. Oysters contain all nine essential amino acids and are rich in protein and minerals.

From fish to walnuts, most of these foods can improve mood. They're associated with reducing inflammation.

#3 Limiting sugar and processesed foods

We often think that ordering that big bucket of chicken and fries will do the trick. (Image via Vecteezy/Michael Külbel)

Sometimes instead of adding foods that fight depression to your diet, it may be important to remove certain things from it that may be triggering it.

Studies show that ultraprocessesed foods are linked to depression. Instead of high sugar, ready-to-eat meals, frozen food or highly carbonated drinks try to switch to foods with natural sugars and carbs.

Sometimes, when we're feeling low, we just want to stuff ourselves with ice creams and other tasty items. However, to manage your depression, you may have to reduce or regulate their intake.

#4 Lean proteins

Lean proteins make you feel lighter. (Image via Freepik/vecstock)

Lean proteins are useful in the production of amino acids.

These are linked to release of serotonin, brain's happy hormone. The quickest way to help your mood is to consume lean proteins like tofu, chicken and legumes. Remember that anything in excessive may not be good for you.

#5 Water-based foods

water based foods are also foods that fight depression. (Image via Unsplash/Sahand Babali)

Water is essential for life. However, it's also the most underestimated item on your list.

Staying dehydrated can lead you to feel frustration and fatigue, further exacerbating symptoms of depression. Try to consume water-rich foods like cucumbers, watermelon, tomato and lettuce, which have almost 90% water content.

It's important to incorporate at least a few foods that fight depression during the journey to recovery. Certain foods can help you make it through depression episodes or symptoms.

Make it a habit to nourish yourself daily with foods like leafy greens and peppers to load up on iron, magnesium and potassium. When you make your bowls, try to keep them nourishing and try to adjust your diet to fight depression.

Remember, that you need an extra dose of energy and comfort when managing your depression. Foods that fight depression are an additional tool to improve your mental health.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

