'Forever chemicals' found in tampon wrappers and period underwear, raises concerns

For years, many have relied on tampon wrappers and period underwear for comfort and convenience during their menstrual cycles. But little did they know that these seemingly harmless products could harbor a hidden danger.

The study's findings surrounding the presence of 'forever chemicals' have sent shockwaves through the medical and consumer communities. Known for their persistence in the environment and potential adverse health effects, PFAS have raised serious concerns about the long-term impact on one's health.

PFAS chemicals in period underwear and tampon wrappers: what are the risks?

A team of researchers from the University of Notre Dame conducted a comprehensive study, analyzing over 120 different menstruation products available in the United States. The study uncovered the disturbing presence of PFAS in the lining of period underwear and the plastic wrappers of tampons, as well as incontinence pads and liners.

PFAS are synthetic compounds known for their resistance to breaking down naturally, potentially accumulating in the body over time. These have been associated with serious health effects, including certain cancers, high blood pressure, disruptions to the endocrine system, and developmental issues in children.

While the study did not disclose specific product names, it did emphasize that PFAS were detected in a significant portion of the period underwear products tested.

Graham Peaslee, the leading researcher from the University of Notre Dame, expressed concern over the lack of safeguards and awareness surrounding such chemicals in menstrual products.

Notably, no tampons tested positive for PFAS contamination, but the plastic wrappers and applicators were found to contain these harmful substances.

PFAS and Their Long-Term Health Effects

The study's findings have caught the attention of both consumers and manufacturers. Thinx, a popular period underwear brand, reassured consumers that they prioritize product safety, requiring suppliers to adhere to strict regulations that exclude PFAS.

However, this research highlights the need for improved labeling practices and further transparency in the menstrual product industry. Consumers deserve to make informed choices about the products they use during their periods, considering potential risks associated with PFAS exposure.

These chemicals called 'PFAS' in period products may harm our health and the environment. We don't know for sure if these chemicals enter our bodies through our clothes. But if we throw away these products in the trash, the chemicals can get into the water and food we consume, which can be dangerous.

The fact that nearly half of the nation's tap water is already tainted with PFAS, and most Americans have detectable amounts of these chemicals in their bloodstreams, is disconcerting.

While more research is needed to fully understand the extent of the issue and mitigate potential health risks, this study serves as a wake-up call for both manufacturers and consumers. Stricter regulations, enhanced product testing, and clearer sourcing and manufacturing practices are necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals who rely on menstrual products.