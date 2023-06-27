Former co-star Porscha Coleman shares positive update on Jamie Foxx's health

Jamie Foxx fans were left worried after it was reported that the actor had been admitted to a Chicago rehab facility to recover from the "medical complication", which has not yet been disclosed publicly.

However, his former co-star, Porscha Coleman, has spoken out, providing an update on the actor's health.

Porscha Coleman gives Jamie Foxx's health update

During the red carpet at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday, Coleman assured Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier that she has been in contact with Foxx's camp and confirmed that the actor is on the mend:

"I've talked to people very close to Foxx, and he is doing well," Coleman told Frazier.

While the actor's team has been tight-lipped about what led to his rehab stint, there have been rumors of an unverified claim that he suffered a stroke.

Following that, another news came out stating that Foxx is partially blind and paralyzed due to the COVID-19 vaccine. However, a representative of Foxx has dismissed all the unverified rumors.

Jamie Foxx's health: Co-stars offer words of support

Coleman was quick to point out Jamie Foxx's love for privacy, explaining that the Foxx family has chosen to keep the details of his condition private and limited to a close circle of friends.

"One thing about Jamie is that he's always valued his privacy," Coleman said. "He's resting; he's well, and he's going to be back. Trust and believe."

Coxx's daughter, Corinne, has announced that she and her father are set to host a new Fox game show called "We Are Family" next year. Additionally, some of Coxx's music projects will likely see the light of day soon.

Foxx's co-stars in his upcoming film, They Cloned Tyrone, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris, have also offered words of support for the actor. Boyega said:

"I wanted him to show up here, but you know, I know he's dealing with what he's dealing with. We just wish him all the best."

For fans of the multi-talented star, it's a relief to hear that he's doing well and on his way to full recovery. Jamie Foxx has given us countless unforgettable performances over the years, and we hope that he will be back doing what he does best soon.

