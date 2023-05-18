Frequently checking time might contribute to insomnia: Study shows link between clock outs and sleep

Have you ever found yourself staring at the phone, waiting to clock out, hoping desperately to fall asleep? Well, you're not alone. According to research, keeping an eye on the time while attempting to get to sleep can exacerbate the condition and lead to a rise in usage of sleeping pills.

In this article, we look into the results of a recent Indiana University study and learn how a little behavioral adjustment to control clock outs can improve insomnia management.

What can cause lack of sleep?

How behaviour impacts sleep (Image via freepik)

An intriguing link between time-monitoring (clock out) behaviour and insomnia was found in the study, which looked at almost 5,000 patients at a sleep clinic.

When people attempt to fall asleep but keep checking the time, it starts a loop of worrying that they won't get enough sleep. That makes them more stressed and makes it more difficult for them to fall asleep.

People frequently turn to sleeping pills to reclaim control over their sleep as a result of their increased worry.

How does insomnia impact health?

A reported 4-22% of individuals experience insomnia, making it a common problem. As this sleep issue has long-term health consequences like cardiovascular disease, diabetes and depression, it's crucial to manage it.

Understanding the underlying causes of insomnia can help prevent future episodes and improve sleep quality.

Simple behavioral intervention: Avoid clock out

The research conducted at Indiana University suggests a straightforward and effective solution to manage insomnia — avoid clock outs and checking the time.

By consciously making the effort to stop clock-watching, individuals can break the cycle of worry and stress that hinders their ability to fall asleep. This behavioral change can provide relief against clock outs and help regulate sleep patterns.

Expert advice: Cover up the clock, and ditch the smartwatch

Ditch the clock for good sleep. (Image via Freepik)

Spencer Dawson, a clinical assistant professor at Indiana University, emphasizes the importance of avoiding a clock-watching. He recommends turning around or covering up the clock, keeping the phone away and ditching the smartwatch.

By removing these time-monitoring devices from sight, individuals can focus on relaxing and winding down without unnecessary stress.

Role of sleep aids and stress

Many people turn to sleep aids to restore control over their sleep as their aggravation with being unable to sleep develops. The aforementioned study does show that clock-watching exacerbates insomnia symptoms, which increases use of sleeping pills.

As a result, rather than depending exclusively on medicine, it's imperative to treat the underlying source of the issue.

Insomnia can be a challenging condition to deal with, but the research from Indiana University sheds light on a simple and effective solution — avoid clock-watching.

By breaking free from the cycle of worry and stress, individuals can manage insomnia more effectively and improve their sleep quality. So, remember to clock out of losing sleep, and embrace a better night's rest.

Remember that the key to managing insomnia lies in small behavioral changes. By taking control of your bedtime routine and avoiding time monitoring, you can reclaim a good night's sleep without relying solely on sleep aids.

Don't let the clock dictate your sleep. Take charge, and prioritize your rest for a healthier and happier you.

