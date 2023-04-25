From kale to quinoa: Foods with vitamin K to include in your everyday meals

Foods with Vitamin K are essential for blood clotting, brain health and heart health. It may also help prevent certain cancers and osteoporosis.

While there are several foods with vitamin K, some of them aren't always as healthy as they seem. Here are a few foods (with the appropriate serving sizes) that can help you get your daily dose of this key nutrient:

List of foods with Vitamin K to include in diet

Here are six foods with Vitamin K:

1) Kale

Include kale in your salads. (Image via Pexels/Eva Bronzini)

Kale is one of the most nutrient-dense foods. It's high in vitamins A, C and K, fiber, iron, calcium and protein. Not only does kale have all these great nutrients, but it also has very few calories - only about 30 per cup.

Kale is a good source of protein too: it provides about 1/4 gram per ounce (28 grams).

2) Spinach

Spinach is high in iron and folate. (Image via Pexels/Cats Coming)

Spinach is a great source of vitamin K, which is needed to build strong bones and prevent fractures. It's also high in iron, folate and vitamin A.

Spinach can be had raw or cooked and pairs well with other vegetables like kale or broccoli. You can add spinach to smoothies, make an omelette with some feta cheese on top for breakfast or lunch or toss some into your next soup recipe.

3) Collard green

Collard greens helps in boosting the immune system. (Image via Pexels/Rodolfo )

Collard greens are a great source of vitamin K, as well as vitamin A and C. They're also rich in folate, which plays a vital role in helping the body make new cells.

The benefits of collard greens go beyond their nutritional value: they have been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects, making them beneficial for people suffering from chronic pain and arthritis.

4) Broccoli

Broccoli helps in building bone health. (Image via Pexels/Cats Coming)

If you're looking to add food with vitamin K to your diet, broccoli might be the perfect place to start. Along with being a good source of vitamin C and fiber, this green vegetable also contains high amounts of other nutrients.

When it comes to the health benefits of broccoli, you've probably heard all about its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. However, what most people don't know is that it also contains vitamin K1, which can help protect against osteoporosis and heart disease.

There's one easy way to ensure that you get all those benefits: by preparing it properly so that you don't sacrifice taste or texture.

5) Cabbage

Cabbage is a versatile vegetable to cook. (Image via Pexels/Lorena )

Another cruciferous vegetable, cabbage is also a food with vitamin K. It can be had raw or cooked. Cabbage can be added to salads and stir fries and used as a substitute for lettuce in sandwiches.

Cabbage has many other uses too: It's often used in soups, stews and casseroles, fermented to make sauerkraut; pickled, or even stuffed with meat filling (think pierogi).

6) Quinoa

You can have foods with Vitamin K, like quinoa, for breakfast. (Image via Pexels/Barmin)

Quinoa, a seed that's often used in place of rice or pasta, is an excellent source of protein. In fact, it has as much protein as some meats do. Quinoa is also a good source of vitamin K - one cup contains almost 50 percent of your daily value (DV).

Quinoa is not only good for you; it tastes great, too. You can cook quinoa in water or broth and add your favorite vegetables, spices and seasonings for an easy side dish that pairs perfectly with any main course.

You can even make breakfast out of this nutritious grain by mixing it with soy milk or almond milk along with some fruit and nuts before popping it into the microwave for about five minutes.

Foods with Vitamin K are important for bone health

Foods with Vitamin K are essential for overall health. (Inage via Pexels/Kamaji Ogino)

Vitamin K is an essential nutrient that helps the body clot blood and keep bones strong.

It's found in leafy greens like kale, spinach and collard greens, other vegetables like broccoli, fruits like avocado, and even dairy products like cheese or yogurt. If you're not having enough food with vitamin K regularly, you may want to consider taking a supplement.

However, be aware: foods with vitamin K can cause bleeding problems if taken with other medications that affect bleeding (like aspirin) or anticoagulants such as warfarin (Coumadin).

Talk with your doctor before taking any supplements or changing your diet drastically if you're taking medication for heart disease or high cholesterol.

Poll : 0 votes