From Pilates to avoiding alcohol, here are some hacks Martha Stewart swears by to stay young and beautiful 

Martha Stewart, American retail businesswoman, television personality and writer, made history by becoming the oldest woman to bag the cover of Sports Illustrated. She was chosen as one of the swimsuit cover models for the magazine. In 2022, Maye Musk had posed for the special edition at the age of 74.

Stewart’s Sports Illustrated air brushed hair was styled in a bouncy blowout while posing for the issue of the magazine. In the cover picture, Stewart can be seen flaunting her ageless beauty and figure in a stunning white swimsuit.

Martha Stewart's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue will be available on newsstands on May 18.

How old is Martha Stewart?

Stewart's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit picture (Photo via Instagram/marthastewart48)

Born in New Jersey, Martha Stewart is 81 but doesn’t believe in slowing down. She's aging gracefully and is leaving no stone unturned to keep herself fit and healthy. Read on to find out how Stewart keeps herself so fit at 81.

What hacks does Martha Stewart follows to age gracefully?

Pilates every day and no alcohol

Sharing tidbits about her fitness and beauty routine, the famous businesswoman says that she does Pilates every other day and does not booze.

According to Stewart’s Instagram post, a month-long break from alcohol and Pilates on alternate days has improved her skin greatly. Stewart added that she went alcohol-free during Dry January.

Keep moving throughout the day

Stewart does Pilates every day. (Photo via Instagram/marthastewart48)

Martha Stewart said that along with Pilates and other regular exercises, she tries to keep herself active throughout the day by tending her garden, walking, plowing and maintaining her 156-acre property.

Stewart also disclosed that a few months back, she went to Madagascar with her family, and they hiked for miles and miles.

Stewart prioritizes mental health

At 81, Stewart believes that paying attention to her mental health is just as important as it's for physical health. According to the business mogul, she learns new things to keep her brain healthy and slows down brain aging.

Stewart said that she reads the newspaper daily and plays crossword puzzle every day to sharpen her mind.

"As one gets older, and we were getting older the minute we're born, right away, I think it's terribly, terribly important that we learn something new every day" – she said in an interview last year.

Stewart added:

"It really is about constantly enlarging your body of knowledge so that you can have interesting conversations. You can actually teach other people new things. You can help your grandchildren expand their vast and growing knowledge."

“I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things” – Martha Stewart

Stewart is the oldest woman to be on the cover of the Sports Illustrated magazine. (Photo via Instagram/marthastewart48)

The media personality posted her swimsuit photo on Instagram and wrote that she hopes that her cover photo inspires people to challenge themselves to try new things.

Martha Stewart wrote:

"I am so thrilled to be on the cover of the @SI_Swimsuit issue. My motto has always been:'when you’re through changing, you’re through', so I thought, why not be up for this opportunity of a lifetime?"

She added:

"I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things, no matter what stage of life you are in."

According to the famous businesswoman, evolving, changing and being fearless are some of the good things everyone should practice.

Poll : 0 votes