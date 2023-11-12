From salmon to shark, what are some of the best and worst fishes available for consumption according to experts

From salmon to shark, food experts have recently shed light on what they consider to be some of the best and some of the worst fishes out in the market.

The list, which comprises various entries, includes some very commonly consumed fishes. Some of these fishes are also staples in specific cultures.

Michelle Routhenstein, a cardiology dietician by profession, speaking on EntirelyNourished.com, stated:

"Not all fish are created equal when it comes to their nutrition profile, so choosing specific ones may be more beneficial for your health."

Fishes are known to have extremely high nutritional value. They are excellent sources of protein. They are enriched with the goodness of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D and B2, calcium, and phosphorous. They are also filled with essential minerals such as iron, potassium, zinc, magnesium, and iodine.

The body cannot produce omega-3 fatty acids on its own. Therefore, it has to rely on external sources for this healthy fat. Fishes are one of the very few sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Therefore, including them in the diet can reap several benefits.

One of the most important things it does is, it helps in maintaining good heart and brain health. Besides this, it may also help in dealing with inflammation.

From salmon to shark here are some of the best fishes you can have

According to the experts, some of the most beneficial and best fishes for consumption are the ones that are the most nutrient-rich and the least harmful. These include:

#1 Salmon

From Salmon to shark, salmon is one of the best fish to consume (Image via freepik)

Lauri Wright, registered dietitian, nutritionist, and professor at the University of South Florida College of Public Health said:

"Salmon is among the best choices for healthy fish. It's high in omega-3s — fats that help cardiovascular and brain health — and also high in protein."

The high omega-3 content of salmon also helps deal with several other issues. It helps tackle high blood pressure to an extent and also helps in reducing triglycerides (a type of fat present in the blood). It also helps in combating inflammation owing to its anti-inflammatory properties.

#2 Oysters

Oysters are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids (Image via freepik)

In this list ranging from salmon to shark, coming in a close second among the best fishes you can consume are oysters. Although not technically a fish, these water creatures are often included within the group. However, you should avoid having it raw.

Just like salmon, oysters are also rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids. This means that they are extremely beneficial for the heart and the brain. Besides this, omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties that may help with issues related to inflammation.

Oysters are also rich sources of iron, which helps in the growth and development of the body. It also helps in the normal functioning of the body.

#3 Sardines

Sardines are known for their high calcium content (Image via freepik)

Next on the list of the best fishes that you can consume are sardines. These nutrition-rich food items are not only rich in omega-3 fatty acids, but also calcium and vitamin D.

Calcium is good for the bones, whereas, vitamin D is good for the bones, teeth, and muscles. Therefore, including sardines in your diet can help you maintain good bone health.

From Salmon to shark here are some of the worst fishes you can have

According to the food experts, here are some of the worst fishes you can have:

#1 Sole

From Salmon to Shark Sole is one of the worst fishes to consume (Image via freepik)

Sole has a high sodium content, which can sometimes increase your blood pressure. Besides this, it isn't nutrient-rich like you would expect a fish to be. Nutrients such as omega 3, magnesium, and potassium are found in extremely low quantities in this fish.

Moreover, sole comes with a huge risk of being a breeding ground for toxic substances that can cause short-term and long-term illnesses.

#2 Orange roughy

The mercury content in orange roughy can be extremely dangerous (Image via freepik)

Orange roughy or red roughy usually tends to lead a long life. This means that throughout their life they are exposed to several toxic wastes that they end up absorbing into their systems. One such toxic waste is mercury.

Therefore consuming orange roughy can expose you to high levels of mercury that can cause mercury poisoning. Other toxic substances present in the fish can also result in some reversible and irreversible health damage.

#3 Shark

From salmon to shark, sharks are one of the worst fishes to consume (Image via freepik)

From salmon to shark, certain populations consume sharks as a staple food item. However, experts in the field of food suggest that this fish is better done away with.

According to them, sharks are high in mercury. Thus, consuming it can cause some serious health defects, particularly among children and pregnant women.

Therefore from salmon to shark, several fishes are fit for consumption, whereas there are several that aren't.

When you are consuming any fish item, you should always choose the ones that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and other useful nutrients. Similarly, you should avoid the ones that have a high chance of being toxic.