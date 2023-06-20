Getting your fitness plans from ChatGPT? Know the risks and consequences

Many people are using ChatGPT to create fitness plans in order to save resources that are otherwise spent on a trainer. This might be a cost-effective option for fitness freaks who are reluctant to pay extra for a personal trainer at the gym. However, using an artificial intelligence system to prepare training plans and diet charts might not always be a good idea.

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence system that responds to its users more realistically and conversationally. It can answer a variety of questions, solve certain problems, and fetch information. Fitness plans prepared by ChatGPT are a compilation of data across various sources and might not be the best one for a particular user.

ChatGPT and fitness plans: Are they effective?

Artificially intelligent systems are gaining popularity (Image via Unsplash/Markus Winkler)

Users are asking ChatGPT to make them workout charts, diet plans, and healthy cooking recipes to reach their fitness goals. Be it a seven-day workout chart, a high-intensity workout, or a low-carb diet plan, ChatGPT can do it all.

Thanks to a set of complex codes and algorithms, this AI system can compile data and information regarding workouts, diets, and fitness from various sources online and bring you fitness plans to reach weight loss or bodybuilding goals.

The use of artificial intelligence in healthcare is not new, and it is currently providing great support in diagnostics and even therapeutics. These AI-based softwares can predict the occurrence and risk of diseases from biological data and help individuals to seek appropriate treatment options at the earliest. These algorithms are fast and can be revolutionary in the prevention of fatality of various diseases.

However, fitness plans prepared by ChatGPT do not work the same way as AI to detect cancer or in medical innovation, and this calls for further analysis of the situation and assessment of the risks associated with getting workout and diet plan from ChatGPT or any other artificially intelligent chat service.

Is ChatGPT Safe?

Fitness plans made with AI chats might not be ideal (Image via Unsplash/Victor Freitas)

Users of ChatGPT can enter their age, height, weight, and other credentials and ask for an exercise and diet plan. The AI chat will return fitness plans according to the data entered and the goals mentioned. It can prepare plans for muscle gain and bulking as well as for fat loss. Data compiled from various online resources about particular exercises, their techniques, the number of repetitions, and sets are used to prepare such plans.

Since the software or algorithm doesn't know the limitations or the underlying medical conditions which the person might be suffering from, it cannot provide continuous support like a real personal trainer. It has no ability to assess the progress and ability of the person as well.

Fitness plans made by ChatGPT can increase the risk of injury while working out without supervision. Diet plans prepared by ChatGPT might not be feasible or possible for everyone to follow. Nutrition planning requires assessment and consultations, followed by designing a diet plan which fits the particular individual, and all these services cannot be provided by an AI algorithm.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes