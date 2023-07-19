GG Derrico health update (2023): Is she still alive?  

The popular reality show ‘Doubling Down with the Derricos’ has been gaining a lot of attention in recent episodes, as it was revealed that Marian Derrico aka GG Derrico’s lung cancer had come back.

The reality program that has been on screen since 2020 shows the life of Deon and Karen and their 14 children, including triplets, quintuplets and two sets of twins.

Previously it was revealed that the beloved grandmother GG Derrico was dealing with some worrisome symptoms. Just when she was recovering from her heart surgery, she came to know that her lung cancer had returned.

Is GG Derrico still alive?

GG is alive and recovering. (Photo via Instagram/marian.derrico)

Yes, GG is alive and is recovering well post her cancer treatment. GG’s son Deon Derrico provided fans with an update on his mother’s health. He revealed that she's doing amazing following her cancer treatment and is recovering well.

GG Derrico's health update

Take a look at what GG and her family have revealed about her health recently:

GG Derrico is alive and recovering

GG Derrico was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2014 and was doing better following treatment. Unfortunately, in 2022, the cancer spread and grew in size, following which she again began her treatment.

While the treatment was going well, in the recent episodes of Doubling Down with the Derricos, GG Derrico received some bad news from her doctor. It was found that her white blood cells were very low, which could increase her chances of catching infections. Doctors recommended that she stay out of crowds and take proper rest.

The news was devastating, and fans immediately began offering prayers for GG’s speedy recovery. The TLC’s post on Instagram shows GG breaking down and explaining how all that is not just taking a toll on her physical health but affecting her mental health as well.

After seeing his mother breakdown, Deon Derrico confessed to the producers:

"I am going to be an absolute wreck if anything happens to my mother. But I absolutely have to put on a brave face for her, and I have to put on a brave face for my children."

He also added:

"I keep saying to her, Ma, its okay, you are gonna get through this. But hell, I’m even thinking like, What now?"

How is GG doing now?

GG with her granddaughters. (Photo via Instagram/marian.derrico)

The current season of Doubling Down with the Derricos is all about GG Derrico’s battle with cancer. It also shows how GG is hesitant to see her oncologist and is now seeking out alternative medicine.

Recently, her son Deon Derrico, let fans know how his mother is doing now. Although he didn’t share too many details, he gave a positive update. In the tweet, Deon Derrico wrote;

"Thank you for this. GG is doing much better, but when the lies first dropped as you can imagine it was devasting! To all of us! No one wants to be lied on but that lie was the scum of the earth lie! also very dangerous as there are people that saw the lie."

Previously, Deon had said that the family celebrates GG the best way they can every year. He feels that it’s the most abundant way of expressing our love for her amidst her cancer journey.