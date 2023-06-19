Gluten-Free Travel Influencer's Unfortunate Encounter: Accidental Gluten Consumption Turns Flight into a Nightmare

Despite requesting a gluten-free meal, Chloe Chapdelaine was mistakenly served a croissant, leading to severe consequences for someone with celiac disease.

A travel influencer, Chloe Chapdelaine, recently shared her ordeal on an Emirates flight, where she encountered a distressing food error.

Signs of Gluten Intolerance: Recognizing Celiac Disease

Celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder brought about by consuming gluten, affects around 1% of the global population.

It presents with a range of physical symptoms, including stomach pain, bloating, gas, constipation, diarrhea, fatigue, headaches, cold hands, mouth sores, and dermatitis herpetiformis, a bothersome itchy skin rash.

Food Error on Emirates Flight

The ingestion serves as a trigger for celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder.(Mariana Kurnyk/ Pexels)

Chapdelaine's TikTok video, capturing her distress during the flight, quickly gained attention, resonating with millions of viewers who either share similar struggles or empathize with her situation. It is crucial to note that celiac disease affects approximately 1% of the global population, making it a prevalent health concern.

The disease hinders the proper digestion of gluten, a protein commonly found in wheat and rye. When individuals with celiac disease consume this protein, their immune system reacts by attacking the small intestine, causing a range of uncomfortable physical symptoms.

The Impact of Celiac Disease

When individuals with celiac disease accidentally consume gluten, they may experience a range of symptoms between stomach pain, bloating, gas, constipation, and diarrhea to fatigue, headaches, cold hands, mouth sores, and a skin rash called dermatitis herpetiformis. The severity and duration of these symptoms may vary from person to person.

In the event of accidental consumption by someone with celiac disease, there are measures that can be taken to alleviate symptoms.(cottonbro studio/ Pexels)

If someone with celiac disease accidentally consumes this protein, there are steps they can take to alleviate symptoms. The Cleveland Clinic recommends drinking plenty of water, consuming small meals that are low in fat and not spicy, and drinking peppermint or ginger tea. These measures aim to ease discomfort and support the digestive system during the recovery process.

Chloe Chapdelaine's emotional response to the accidental consumption of gluten highlights the sensitivity and struggles faced by individuals with celiac disease. Even trace amounts or cross-contamination can trigger significant immune responses, leading to severe physical discomfort and emotional distress.

The incident on the Emirates flight serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges individuals with celiac disease encounter while traveling. Many commenters on Chapdelaine's video shared their own experiences of airlines and restaurants failing to adequately cater to their dietary needs.

