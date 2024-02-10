Going green or keto? Study finds quick immune response to diet changes

Have you thought about changing what you eat? Maybe going for all veggies or trying out a high-fat keto, low-carb menu? It turns out that when you switch up what's on your plate, your body might start acting differently, and fast!

Scientists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) did some research into this. They looked at how quickly our immune systems react when people switch to a totally vegan diet versus a ketogenic (keto) one. What they found was super interesting: each type of diet shakes up our immune response in its own unique way.

Are diet induced changes good or bad? Here’s what we don’t know

So, how did they figure this out? They got twenty people from all walks of life, young, old, different races, and so forth. These people ate nothing but vegan food for two weeks and then switched to keto for another two weeks. While this was going on, the researchers kept a close eye on them and ran tests on their blood, pee, and poop to see what was happening inside their bodies.

The vegan diet is about plants — no meat, no dairy. It's high in fiber and low in fat. On the other hand, his diet is pretty much the opposite. It’s low in carbs and really high in fats.

With the vegan diet, the changes were all about our bodies' first line of defence against germs. Think of it as the security guard of your body, always on the lookout for trouble. This diet pumps up the part of our immune system that’s like our personal team of germ fighters, trained from past battles (like when we get sick or vaccinated).

Gut bacteria is also influenced (Image via Unsplash/ David B Townsend)

The researchers saw other changes, too. The food the participants ate actually helped shift the kinds of tiny critters that live in our guts (we all have them, and they're actually pretty helpful!). And guess what? Those changes happened no matter who was chowing down on the diets.

We don’t yet know if these changes are actually good for us or not. Is it helping us fight diseases, or could it possibly do some harm? That's something scientists are itching to find out.

And in case you're wondering about the diets, they really were different. On the vegan diet, people ended up eating fewer calories, but they didn't seem to mind. The keto group got to eat a lot more fat, so their diet was pretty rich.

Vegan or Keto Diet

If we learn more about how these diets affect us so quickly, we might be able to use them to help keep us healthy or even treat diseases like cancer or long-term illnesses.

What we eat has a huge influence on our bodies, and it doesn't take long for our systems to notice when we're trying something new. So, next time you think about going all veggie or giving keto a spin, just remember, your body's gearing up to react to whatever you put on your plate.