You're here searching for good foods for hangover. Whether it's the result of your late-night drinking sessions or packs of beer on sale, the morning after the party is the least exciting after drinking.

Most of us end up regretting our too-feverish actions. Worry not. Welcome to hangover camp where we provide some tips and good foods for getting out of that terrible headache, that large craving in the stomach, and be fresh enough to get the day going.

Best foods to eat for hangover

Here are five of them:

#1 Eggs

Eggs can be a great option for your appetite. (Image via Unsplash/Jakub Kapusnak)

Eggs? Why eggs? Glutathione is an antioxidant that helps break down the toxic byproducts of alcohol, which massively decreases the day after drinking.

Eggs are a good source of cysteine, an amino acid used by the body to produce glutathione. They not only have the necessary proteins but are the perfect anti-venom to a bad hangover.

Eggs are relatively easy to cook. Fine scrambled eggs topped with cut Avocado or a whole-heart omelet work too. Eggs the whole day keep a hangover away.

#2 Bread

Bread is good for the job. (Image via Unsplash/Charles Chen)

A bad hangover comes with a bad appetite, especially cravings for an upset stomach.

That's where carbohydrates come in. Being an excellent source of raw energy and naturally preserving sodium contents, they not only energize but provide you the required electrolytes.

Among good foods for hangover, bread, toast or sandwiches are up for the job. A simple chicken sandwich to a whopping vegetable burger (mind the grease), from soggy pancakes to a sugary drizzle of honeyed toast can clear a bad hangover.

#3 Good ol' oatmeal

A good oatmeal can be a nutritious option. (Image via Unsplash/Jannis Brandt)

While your day might pass over sophisticated remedies for that upsetting hangover, the good old staple never misses out.

Simple oatmeal paired with fresh-cut bananas, avocados, strawberries and milk is an excellent hearty treat for those wobbly legs. Ground-up oatmeal blended with fruits and honey can be a great oatmeal shake.

Oatmeal is the best alternative to the greasy cravings for a healthier and more nutritious option. Filled with vitamin D, iron and magnesium, oatmeal, being rich in fiber, releases energy slowly throughout the day.

Horses do have the secret of strong legs.

#4 Water

Drinking water is essential. (Image via Unsplash/Bluewater Sweden)

Even though it's a beverage, you ask, why water? Water might be the most essential even before consuming any food.

The diuretic nature of alcohol overloads the body, i.e., flushes out most fluids, leaving you waking up dry-mouthed, coughing, dehydrated and with severe headaches. While it's so essential, did you think of having a jug full of water first? No, right, but one should constantly hydrate throughout the day.

So, drink your water.

#5 Coconut water

Coconut water is full of electrolytes. (Image via Unsplash/Datingscout)

Oh, for electrolytes! Before grabbing that big box of orange juice or a Red Bull, you never gave it a thought.

Your body is heavily depleted of electrolytes from the previous night's drinking. That's because alcohol flushes out the most essentials nutrients - magnesium, potassium, iron and calcium - required for the day.

Among beverages for hangover, coconut water is an excellent source of antioxidants and electrolytes and a powerful hydrating agent against a bad hangover.

There's an good old saying that prevention is better than cure. Although the above options are good foods for hangover, it's always better to drink responsibly to avoid that dreadful punishment throughout the entire day.

The liver is a dear friend, so it's always best to take care of it. Hope these good foods for hangover help you get over your dizziness.