Good news for daydreamers – it’s healthy, confirms new study

Daydreamers, your time has come. A recent study suggests that daydreaming, often viewed negatively, could be good for health.

Most of us might remember being told as children to "stop daydreaming and pay attention." Even now, research studies suggest that letting the mind wander can lead us to feel unhappy, as it often results in entering a cycle of negative thinking.

Here's some exciting news that opposes this view – a group of researchers are now telling us that we need to daydream more.

Daydreamers can boost creativity and problem solving

Daydreaming can break the negative pattern of our brain (Image via Unsplash/JR korpa)

Renowned psychology professor and lead author of the study, Erin Westgate, says:

"Daydreaming is one of our brain's most important tasks."

She says that daydreaming or 'thinking for pleasure,' has many health benefits. Nevertheless, Westgate laments that it's a tool we don't use enough, comparing it to an underdeveloped muscle we should be exercising more.

The study found that given the freedom, people often struggle to daydream or think for pleasure. Most individuals find it somewhat dull compared to other activities. A possible reason for that, as suggested by the study, is that people don't know what to think about to daydream pleasurably.

This lack of pleasure-oriented thinking in adults has led to a practice of staying present-focused while avoiding any form of mind wanderings. Earlier research has clarified that letting the mind wander often leads us to enter a cycle of negative thinking or rumination, habits that can harm our well-being.

Daydreaming is different from mind-wandering or negative rumination

Rewires the brain (Image via Unsplash/Rob Walsh)

The brain is wired in such a way that roughly half our time is spent in mind-wandering. Recent studies find that it helps us come up with innovative solutions to problems. The discovery suggests that daydreaming can have unexplored, positive aspects.

Unlike mind-wandering and rumination, daydreaming is 'thinking for pleasure', according to Westgate and her team. It's tougher than we think, though. Perhaps, that's why previous findings show that daydreaming at work can lead to more creative ideas.

Interestingly, daydreaming is a cognitively taxing yet rewarding activity. Westgate puts it:

"When daydreaming, you are the actor, director, screenwriter, and audience of a mental performance".

Even if it appears as if you're doing nothing, your brain is working. It has been found that daydreamers can gain many positive health benefits, including increased well-being and enhanced pain tolerance.

Can be healthy for adult daydreamers (Image via Unsplash/Harold Wihnjolds)

The research team tested if adults can relearn how to daydream effectively, much like we did as children.

To do so, they guided participants to have 'meaningful thoughts,' but the results were not as rewarding as expected. Participants found the guided thinking less pleasant than their usual daydreams.

However, when participants were prompted to think about pleasant and meaningful topics, there was a significant increase in enjoyment - 50% more than when they were told to think about any topic of their choice.

It's indicative that daydreamers have a skill that can not only define humanity but also allow us to imagine new realities. However, daydreaming is difficult, and the ability to do it well doesn't come naturally to many.

The good news is that with practice, we can all get better at daydreaming - a mental exercise that can improve our emotional state and make us happier. Moreover, regular daydreamers can use this skill to their advantage when they feel stressed.