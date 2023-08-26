Gut issues may be linked with Parkinson's disease, study finds

According to a study that was published online on August 24, in the journal Gut, some gut issues may be early indicators of Parkinson's disease. Such issues include constipation, difficulty in swallowing food, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Parkinson's is believed to be caused by genetic or environmental causes. This new study is the "first multicentre study" to demonstrate a link between GI tract disorders and an increased risk of Parkinson's. The research team from University Hospitals Leuven in Belgium and Mayo Clinic Arizona tracked the participants for five years to determine who acquired the neurological disorder and who did not.

How was the study conducted?

New study shows gut issues may have link with Parkinson's onset. (Image via Pexels/ Sora Shimazaki)

Poor gut health has been related to Alzheimer's, brain aneurysms, and strokes, but there hasn't been any conclusive evidence of a connection with Parkinson's until recently. The medical data of almost 24,000 Americans with Parkinson's disease, 19,000 with Alzheimer's, and another 24,000 with cerebrovascular illness were compared by researchers from the US and Belgium.

To assess the incidence of gut conditions listed in their health records for an average of 6 years prior to their disease diagnosis, individuals with Parkinson's disease were matched with individuals in the other groups for age, sex, race, ethnicity, and length of diagnosis.

The researchers then tested the same theory in a different way by creating separate groups, one for each of the 18 gut diseases of interest, out of all the individuals in the network who had been diagnosed with one of those conditions. According to both analyses, four gut disorders were linked to an increased likelihood of receiving a Parkinson's diagnosis.

What were the findings?

A team of researchers from University Hospitals Leuven in Belgium and Mayo Clinic Arizona conducted the study. (Representative image via Pexels/ Karolina Grabowska)

The study found that people with delayed stomach emptying, trouble swallowing, and constipation had a twofold increased risk of Parkinson's after five years, although IBS without diarrhea carried a 17% higher risk.

Interestingly, removing the appendix seems to lower the incidence of Parkinson's, however, the exact causes were unclear to researchers.

Authors concluded:

“These findings warrant alertness for [gastrointestinal] syndromes in patients at higher risk for Parkinson’s disease and highlight the need for further investigation of [gastrointestinal] precedents in Alzheimer’s disease and cerebrovascular disease.”

They also said:

"This study is the first to establish substantial observational evidence that the clinical diagnosis of not only constipation but also dysphagia, gastroparesis, and irritable bowel syndrome without diarrhoea might specifically predict the development of Parkinson's disease."

A look into Parkinson's disease

Exact cause of Parkinson's is still unknown. (Image via Unsplash/ Sangga Rima Roman Selia)

Parkinson's disease is a neurological condition that worsens over time and mostly affects movement. It develops as a result of dopamine-producing neurons dying out in the brain, especially in a region known as the substantia nigra.

Parkinson's is thought to be caused by a confluence of hereditary and environmental variables, while its specific etiology is yet unknown.

Since there are no specific tests for Parkinson's, it might be difficult to diagnose the condition. Doctors frequently consider a patient's medical history, neurological examination, and response to treatment. Research into Parkinson's disease is still ongoing, with the main goals to comprehend its underlying mechanisms, develop novel treatments, and look into potential methods to slow or stop its growth.