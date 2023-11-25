Habitual nappers have 2.6 to 6.5 years of sharper brain function, study shows

Did you know that the secret to having killer brain function at an older age is to take naps?

A new study shows that habitual nappers may enjoy sharper brain function compared to those who do not nap. In fact, research supports that habitual nappers can have 2.6 to 6.5 years of sharper brain function, providing a compelling reason to incorporate napping in our daily routine.

Study shows benefits of habitual napping for the brain

Improves cognitive function (Image via Vecteezy)

The study, published in the Journal of Sleep Research, examined the cognitive abilities of habitual nappers and non-nappers.

Researchers found that those who regularly indulged in daytime napping had improved memory, focus and overall cognitive performance.

So, why does napping have such a positive impact on brain function? According to the researchers, napping allows the brain to process and consolidate information.

It acts as a reset button, refreshing us and enhancing our cognitive abilities. Apart from boosting brain power, habitual napping comes with some extra perks.

A lot of people find that taking a nap helps them chill out and de-stress. It's like a mini getaway from all the craziness of the day.

Napping also gives us a chance to recharge our batteries and find that inner zen, both in the mind and body. It's like pressing the pause button and giving ourselves a well-deserved breather.

It's interesting to note that napping can have some positive effects on our health.

Napping for health and well-being

Improves overall health (Image via Unsplash/Annie Spratt)

Research has shown that taking regular naps may lower the risk of heart disease, decrease blood pressure and enhance immune function.

It implies that by making time for a short nap in our daily routine, we might be able to improve our overall health and well-being. However, it's essential to approach napping responsibly to reap its benefits fully.

Experts recommend keeping naps short, ideally no longer than 30 minutes. Longer naps may lead to grogginess or difficulty falling asleep at night, disrupting our natural sleep patterns.

It's also important to create the ideal environment for napping. Find a quiet and dark space where you can comfortably relax without disturbances.

That will help you achieve a deeper state of relaxation and make your nap even more effective. If you want to start napping, make it a habit, and set regular nap times.

Stick to a routine, and your body will get used to it, bringing you the most bang for your nap buck.

Napping is not for everyone. If you deal with insomnia or sleep issues, napping might mess with your nighttime shuteye. If that's the case, it's wise to check in with a doctor before you start adding naps into your daily routine

In conclusion, the recent study highlights the potential benefits of habitual napping on cognitive function and overall health.

While more research is needed to understand the exact mechanisms behind these effects, it's becoming increasingly clear that napping can be a valuable tool to enhance mental performance and well-being.

So, the next time you find yourself longing for a break or a mental boost, consider embracing a short power nap. It could be the key to unlocking sharper brain function, improving your mood and potentially even aging well.