Hair Loss & Skin Diseases – 5 Ways a Vegan diet hurts you

The vegan diet has taken the world by storm in the present decade. While personal experiments with lifestyle changes have often shown positive results with regard to veganism, studies have often shown the opposite. Recently, the subject of veganism has gained a lot of attention and ruffled the feathers of many. However, when it comes to medical evidence, one cannot just refute the claims of researchers and their findings.

Veganism may suit particular lives, but the adverse impacts of such a diet on humans in general cannot be denied, especially if we look at certain studies. From hair loss and skin issues to a severe deficiency of nutrients, a prolonged vegan diet can put your system in a critical state of deficiency.

What does a vegan diet aim to achieve?

Veganism, in essence, strives to inculcate the practice of obtaining food from sources that cause no harm to animals. A vegan diet consists of plant-based food alternatives that replace the consumption of meat, eggs, and dairy. Veganism seeks to end animal suffering by advocating for a more compassionate world by keeping away from products made from animal sources, both in diet and lifestyle.

Negative effects of Veganism on the body

The negative impacts of a vegan diet on the body involve an acute lack of nutrients, leading to a plethora of health conditions.

1. Zinc deficiency in a plant-based diet can lead to a lot of health problems

Loss of hair is a common side-effect of a plant-only diet (Image via Everyday Health)

A deficiency of zinc is commonly found in vegans. Insufficient consumption of zinc may lead to a lot of health problems including alopecia or hair loss, dermatitis, and diarrhea. It has also been found that apart from skin diseases and hair loss, a system deficit in zinc can also sustain mental health issues such as high-functioning anxiety and depression. This happens as the neurotransmitters in our brains get affected due to a lack of the required nutrients.

2. The lack of protein and amino acids leads to loss of muscle mass

Protein deficiency leads to loss of muscle mass (Image via iStock)

Animal-derived food contains a much richer portion of proteins and vitamins required by different body parts to sustain itself. Studies have shown that vegans consume the least amount of protein and amino acids compared to those who rely on animal-derived food. This leads to our body’s failure to get sufficient nutrients for the growth and repair of muscle mass.

As a result, the system may see a condition called sarcopenia, or progressive muscle loss. It also hampers the immune system, lowering its efficiency against diseases.

3. Lack of iron in a vegan diet can inhibit the growth of red blood cells

Lack of iron causes inhibition of red blood cell growth (Image via Prevention)

There is a greater need for iron in vegans, as the "non-heme" iron derived from plants happens to be less bioavailable. In this case, the absorption of the nutrient is obstructed by foods such as legumes, nuts, and whole grains as they contain phytic acid. The lack of sufficient iron content leads to anemia and the inhibition of the growth of red blood cells. This condition for women, especially in their childbearing years, could be critical. Anemia during pregnancy could be fatal for the mother, the baby, or both.

4. Vitamin D and calcium deficiency drastically affect bone health in vegans

Vitamin D deficiency reduces the mineral density of bones (Image via Daily Express)

It has been proven that vegans consume an inadequate amount of Vitamin D and Calcium. This happens because of their abstinence from dairy products and due to the lower bioavailability of calcium in plant-based foods. A lack of vitamin D aggravates the shortage of calcium in the body combined with an impaired ability of absorption of the intestines. As a consequence, the mineral density of the bone goes down increasing the risk of fractures and the condition of brittle bones or osteoporosis.

5. Vitamin B12 deficiency impairs the synthesis of DNA

Rich sources of Vitamin B12 (Image via IBDrelief)

One of the main micronutrients that most vegan diets lack is Vitamin B12, which is generally obtained from meat, poultry, and eggs. A deficiency in Vitamin B12 may lead to carcinogenesis in the body, causing malignant growth. A Vitamin B12 deficiency is also known to increase genomic instability, uracil misincorporation, and the impairment of DNA synthesis.

Global hypomethylation of DNA stands to be a characteristic of early cancer. Therefore, a loss of Vitamin B12 in the body can ultimately lead to cancerous growth. It has been found that the levels of Vitamin B12 in the blood of menopausal and postmenopausal patients with breast cancer were significantly lower. Additionally, lower Vitamin B12 levels have been associated with an elevated risk of gastrointestinal and cervical malignancies.

Is Veganism bad for the environment?

As the concept of veganism continues to swim in a controversial pool, we are forced to consider the adverse effects of the practice on the environment. The practice is in itself not harmful to the environment; on the contrary, it paves the way for a more compassionate and understanding society towards animals.

However, the agricultural pressure that is put on nature for the production of plant-based food and meat alternatives is not "green" or "sustainable" at all. The primary problems in this regard are associated with industrial agriculture, animal-grazing considerations, and meat substitutes.

The plants that are sought-after for plant-based diets need higher soil quality, which puts pressure on the piece of land that is being used for growing these crops. The overproduction of such crops leads to the soil being stripped of its natural nutrients, and hence a cycle of using fertilizers and pesticides sets in as a mark of mal-agricultural practices. These practices cause major environmental issues, leading to erosion and contamination of soil, other vegetation, and even the water table.

The extra bit of processing that goes into making plant products that resemble the taste of meat creates a huge amount of pressure on sustainable practices. This is because it blurs the difference between plant and meat products when it comes to GHG emissions, and the usage of water, land, and energy.

Troubles of animal grazing regarding production of vegan foods (Image via The Scotsman)

Grasslands and animal grazing are vital for the environment. Healthy grazing activities help maintain the cycle of carbon and nutrients in the soil. This promotes further soil and plant regeneration. Grazing practices are critical for the management of lands, and they provide financial support for activities that would otherwise be an expense. The stopping of such activities for the production of plant-based alternatives severely impacts animals and plants alike.

There are positives and negatives to every kind of diet, and getting completely rid of one does not necessarily solve the problem. However, it falls within individual rights to be informed about what may be increasingly harmful to their bodily and mental faculties.

The practice of veganism comes with its fair share of pros and cons. Not only does it cause a glaring lack of the required nutrients in our bodies, but it also has certain hazardous impacts on the environment. Therefore, it is the need of the hour to make absolutely informed decisions about what we are putting in our bodies, as that eventually constitutes the environment we live in.