Harry Styles hit in the eye with object at Vienna concert: Reports

In a shocking incident that highlights a disturbing trend in the music industry, popular popstar Harry Styles became the latest victim of objects thrown during concerts. The incident occurred during his recent performance in Vienna, Austria, where a thrown object struck him in the eye.

Following the same, fans and industry insiders are rallying for increased concert safety measures to protect both artists and concertgoers.

Harry Styles hit in the face with flying object

In a fan-captured video from the concert in Vienna, Harry Styles can be seen strutting down the stage when an object is suddenly launched, hitting him directly in the eye. The beloved artist visibly winces in pain and bends over, covering his eye with his hands.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Styles has experienced such an incident. In June, he was hit by a bouquet of flowers, and previously, he was struck in the groin with a bottle.

Throwing objects during concerts has unfortunately become a scary trend, endangering both artists and fans. In a bid to create attention-grabbing moments that can go viral, some attendees have resorted to throwing objects at performers during their shows.

Harry Styles (Image via Instagram @harrystyles)

Styles is not the only artist to fall victim to this behavior, joining the likes of Bebe Rexha, Pink, Drake, Kid Cudi, Steve Lacy, Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max, who have also experienced similar incidents recently.

Following the incident with Styles, fans and industry professionals are teaming up to advocate for concert safety. The severity of the issue was highlighted when Bebe Rexha suffered a significant injury after being hit near her eye by a thrown phone, causing her to collapse on stage.

In response, singer Adele delivered a strong message from her Las Vegas stage, vowing to confront anyone who engages in object throwing during her performances. Adele's stance has sparked a call for safety protocols and greater awareness at concerts.

