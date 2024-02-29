Having sleep issues? Research suggests black cumin oil may be beneficial for you

Getting good sleep is becoming a struggle these days, and among this chaos, TikTok is back with another remedy for sleep-deprived people, which is the oil of Black Cumin. No, this is not the regular cumin you may be using in your cooking.

Black cumin is also referred to as ‘Blackseed’, and it is derived from the plant Nigella sativa. It is all over the social media platform TikTok for its potential benefits of restoring your normal sleep schedule and helping you to sleep better.

However, before getting overexcited and rushing to raid your pantry for this spice, it is essential to understand this research on Black Cumin oil, and what sleep experts have to say about it.

Black cumin oil and sleep - What does the research say?

The study on BCO-5 was published in January 2024 (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Black cumin oil has garnered a very positive response from its users on social media platforms. To check their claims, a placebo-controlled seven-day study was conducted by Akay Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd. in January 2024.

In the study, 70 participants were picked who had non-restorative sleep issues. They were randomly assigned either a 200mg dosage of BCO-5 (an oil extract of Black cumin) or a placebo. Changes in their sleep quality were determined in two ways – firstly, by using a wearable tracker, and secondly, by providing a sleep questionnaire to all the participants.

Giving validation to the claims of TikTok influencers, the results of the study actually showed an improvement in the sleeping patterns of the participants who were given BCO-5. The improvements are summarized below.

Sleep Efficiency – 6.1% increase

Total Sleep Time – 15.2% increase

Sleep Onset Latency – 40.4% decrease

Wakefulness After Sleep Onset – 19.8% decrease

In addition to this, Black cumin oil was also found to be well-tolerated by the participants and no side effects were reported. The only drawback that the study reported was the after-taste of this oil.

Other health benefits of black cumin

It has anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety properties (Image by Azerbaijan_stockers on Freepik)

Beyond emerging as a potential sleep aid, Black cumin oil also has several other health benefits that you might not have thought about when it was lying in your kitchen pantry.

It is rich in antioxidants, and thus, it helps to reduce oxidative stress in the body and lower the concentration of free radicals as well.

Black cumin oil also has anti-inflammatory properties, which contribute to immunity functions, support the body’s defense mechanism, and reduce several types of inflammation in the body.

It not only has these physical benefits but also has anti-anxiety properties, which gives a mental health betterment advantage to the medical profile of this magic spice.

What sleep experts say about this research?

Experts suggest that the study should have been conducted for at least two weeks (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

While the results of the study and the claims of TikTok might seem promising, it is crucial to understand an expert’s opinion on the matter. Dr. Audrey Wells, a sleep medicine physician at Super Sleep MD, highlighted the mistakes made during this study in her interview with Sleepopolis.

Firstly, she pointed out the association of the study supplement with the sponsoring company and some authors being employed by the same company. This may not have necessarily influenced the results, but there is a possibility.

Secondly, she emphasized that one week is not an ideal duration to check the working of a one-ingredient preparation. For such substances, the testing must be done for at least two weeks, or more preferably, four weeks. Hence, even if no side effects were reported, she advises avoiding long-term usage of this spice as a sleep aid.

Thus, while Black cumin might seem like a good sleep aid that you can add to your routine, it is essential to understand that the results of each study may or may not come to be true for you in the long run. One must take advice from a sleep specialist before including anything in their routine which influences their sleep.