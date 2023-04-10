Heel pain after running: What are the causes and effective treatments?

Heel pain after running is a common problem among experienced and beginner runners. Often, this occurs due to improper movement patterns, uncomfortable shoes, and structural problems.

In many cases, however, heel pain may be related to plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, Achilles tendonitis, and bursitis as well.

Other causes may include:

nerve irritation

stress fractures

arthritis

sever’s disease

When your heel hurts after running, it is important to treat it quickly to avoid further muscle problems and complications.

Heel pain after running can be caused due to plantar fasciitis or heel spurs. (Photo via Pexels/kinkate Gruber)

The good news is that there are several ways that can help you manage the pain and discomfort associated with it.

Read on to learn about some of the most effective steps you can take to reduce heel pain and prevent it from occurring again.

Heel pain after running: how to treat it?

There are several different ways to treat heel pain after running on your own. Home treatments such as resting and using ice packs are some of the best ones you can opt for.

The following things can help you manage heel pain, swelling, and inflammation.

#1 Ice packs for inflammation

Using an ice pack is one of the best ways to treat heel pain after running. Ice packs not only reduce pain but also help manage inflammation and swelling.

To use an ice pack, simply place it around your heel for at least 20 minutes and repeat the treatment a few times a day.

#2 Anti-inflammatory medications and painkillers for pain

For severe heel pain, you can also go for non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and get relief. Medications such as naproxen, ibuprofen, and aspirin can help reduce pain and swelling.

Alongside these medications, you can also consider taking some natural pain relievers, such as turmeric, cloves, or fish oil supplements.

Before taking any medication or supplements, remember to consult a doctor and follow instructions. This is particularly important if you are already on any medication or have an ongoing health condition.

Heel pain after running can be managed by anti-inflammatory and pain relieving medications. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

#3 Orthotic inserts or heel pads for Achilles pain from running

Another effective way to reduce and manage heel pain from running is to use heel pads or orthotic inserts in your shoes for comfort.

Heel pads can potentially improve your stability and also prevent muscle imbalances. Moreover, it can limit your foot movement and prevent it from moving too much incorrectly.

#4 Rest and take a break

If your heel hurts after running, rest properly and give yourself a break from all physical workouts for a few days. Avoid doing any other activities that may aggravate the pain as they can make your condition even worse. Don’t resume running until you fully recover.

For fast recovery, however, you can practice a few gentle stretching movements twice a day for at least 10 minutes.

When to see a doctor?

Heel pain after running can be easily treated with the aforementioned home treatments, but if your pain doesn’t go away or the symptoms don’t improve in a few days, it is best to consult a doctor or a physical therapist.

Your healthcare provider can diagnose the exact cause and recommend a medical treatment program and medications, such as corticosteroid injections, to reduce pain and inflammation.

Consult a doctor if the pain doesn't go away. (Photo via Pexels/Maksim Goncharenok)

In serious cases, your doctor might also refer you to an ankle and foot surgeon, who can further ask you to get an X-ray to determine the exact cause of the pain.

If you have severe pain in your heel accompanied by swelling and a burning sensation, call your doctor immediately.

Poll : 0 votes