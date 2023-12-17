Here Are Some of the Major Benefits of Patchouli Oil

Patchouli oil is generally known for its unique woody, sweet, and spicy scent. For that, it is used in perfumes, cosmetics, and fresheners. However, patchouli oil has several other uses.

It has been used in Ayurveda for centuries for its numerous health benefits. It is also anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fungal, and has insecticidal, antidepressant, antiseptic, aphrodisiac, and astringent properties. Further, it has pain-relieving properties as well, which is why it is essential to know how we can use patchouli oil in our everyday lives.

In this article, we will tell you all about the major benefits of patchouli oil, so you can make this aromatic oil do its wonders.

Benefits Of Patchouli Oil

Patchouli oil is believed to have received its name from the Hindi word "pacholi" which means "to scent," due to its earthy fragrance. The scent is obtained from the leaves and petals of the bushy herb Pogostemon cablin, which is generally found in the tropical areas of Southeast Asia. It is related to the family of other popular aromatic plants such as mint and lavender. Patchouli oil is usually extracted with the steam distillation method using steam and carbon dioxide.

Patchouli oil is abundant in bioactive constituents, which gives it its therapeutic benefits, which include calming anxiety and relieving stress. Here are some of the major benefits of using patchouli oil:

Health Benefits Of Patchouli Oil

1) Relieves pain

Pain relieving properties (Image via Pexels/Genaro Servín)

Patchouli oil is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, mainly because of the presence of a bioactive component called patchouli, which is very effective and used extensively in providing relief from pain and inflammation.

Hence, it can be very effective for old people in relieving arthritis and joint pains. Patchouli oil is known for relieving blood vessels, which can treat sore muscles, headaches, and other inflammatory situations.

2) Calms the mind

Helps you quieten the mind (Image via Pexels/Barbara Olsen)

The sedative properties present in patchouli oil help with anxiety and relieving stress. People using patchouli oil have said that it improves mood by regulating the stress hormone serotonin, which is responsible for increasing stress, restlessness, uneasiness, and, sometimes, even frustration.

Applying some patchouli oil on your temples eases the mood with its fresh smell, and provides a calm and happy feeling.

3) Improves skin and hair health

Skin and hair health (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

With the constant exposure to pollutants and the harsh sun rays in our everyday lives, our skin tends to become tanned and saggy, which results in blemishes and dark spots. Long periods of exposure to these toxins can even lead to conditions such as skin cancer.

Patchouli oil contains anti-bacterial properties, that effectively accelerate wound healing, while also reducing wrinkles, scars, and dark spots, giving way to a more toned skin. Along with improving skin health, patchouli oil, if applied on the scalp, on a prescribed and consistent basis, can prevent the growth of lice and dandruff in the hair, and can also add to improving hair texture and promoting hair growth.

4) Helps with respiratory diseases

Helps with respiratory concerns (Image via Pexels/Thirdman)

For its anti-bacterial properties, patchouli oil significantly helps in clearing mucus from the nasal passage, which can provide relief to chest congestion and breathlessness.

It also helps significantly in treating dry cough, which is often very stingy and painful to the throat, in order to soothe it. For these properties, patchouli oil can be a remedy for respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, sinus, and headaches.

5) Maintains oral health

Oral health is prioritized (Image via Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

The fresh smell, combined with antimicrobial properties, makes patchouli oil one of the best options for treating oral ailments and bad breath. It not only prevents the growth of microbes in the gums and cavities but also promotes the growth of good bacteria.

The food remains in our mouth, a good nourishing hub for bad bacteria, which results in bad breath. Patchouli oil cleans out bad breath from the mouth, by killing those bacteria, which also reduces the chances of tooth decay.

Other Benefits Of Patchouli Oil

1) Insect repellent

Repels insects (Image via Pexels/Jimmy Chan)

Insects are one of the prime reasons for the spreading of diseases as they carry bacteria, viruses, and microbes from one place to the other. Too many insects at home may contaminate foods, and some insects can even be life-threatening.

Insects such as mosquitoes and houseflies especially can not just cause rashes and irritation on the skin, but the consequences can even go to fatal extents by leading to infectious diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

Patchouli oil right here comes as a rescue. Known for its antibacterial properties, the oil is used extensively in homes for its property of killing insects, and its smell acting as an insect repellent.

2) Prevents bad odor

Odor prevention (Image via Pexels/Liza Summer)

Its earthy, spicy smell can be one of the best natural alternatives for room sprays, as it is highly effective in cleaning bad smells, while also preventing the growth of bad bacteria.

Not just room sprays, patchouli oil is also used in perfumes, deodorants, powders, soaps, and body washes, and using one of such products can successfully make you feel fresh throughout the day.

Being a complete natural alternative, patchouli oil generally doesn't have any potential side effects, when applied topically or using the products that have its extracts.

However, it is always suggested to perform a small patch test, to check that it doesn't lead to burning, irritation, or form any kind of rashes. Testing the product on a small part of your skin will also make you realize if you have any kind of skin allergy, hence preventing the adverse consequences.