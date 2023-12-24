Here are the best Spices for Winter Bloating

As the chill sets in, winter bloating can become an extremely uncomfortable and persistent issue. It can be caused by various factors, including dietary changes, that can contribute to digestive discomfort. It often leaves one feeling very filled up and sluggish.

But do you know that most of its cures can be found in your kitchen?

Fortunately, nature has a rich treasure of spices that can add extra taste to your warm meals in the cold and reduce your problem with winter bloating. So in this article, we will tell you about some of the best and easily accessible spices for winter bloating that have stood the test of time.

Best Spices For Winter Bloating

1) Cinnamon

Cinnamon (Image via Pexels/Mareefe)

This sweet spice, with its delightful aroma and warm taste, has numerous properties that can aid with digestion and prevent winter bloating. It significantly helps to control blood sugar levels, preventing sudden sugar spikes that usually contribute to winter bloating and discomfort. Cinnamon can be easily taken with your morning tea or coffee, while you can also add it with your oatmeal to give it that sweet spicy touch.

2) Cardamom

Cardomon (Image via Pexels/ Valeria Boltneva)

Cardamon is known for its unique citrus smell. It is not that an exotic spice but adds flavour to your meals but also helps with digestion. It helps to soothe inflammation in the digestive system helping in complete digestion, which results in preventing winter bloating.

Cardamom is a tasty spice that can easily be included in your desserts, and tea, and even cooked with vegetables, to add that unique flavour while also proving the benefits.

3) Turmeric

Turmeric (Image via Pexels/Marta Branco)

Turmeric not only adds extra colour to your food, turmeric can also help with indigestion by reducing inflammation in the stomach. It has anti-inflammatory as well as antioxidant properties, Hence, consuming turmeric can significantly reduce inflammation in the digestive tract, which can prevent stomach bloating after having your meals.

4) Cumin

Cumin (Image via Pexels/Tara Winstead)

Known as "Jeera" in parts of India, cumin is an excellent cure for winter bloating, for its property of preventing the accumulation of gas in the stomach. Cumin helps in the release of digestive enzymes in the body, which ensures good digestion, and avoids any bloating in the stomach.

5) Peppermint

Peppermint (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

This cooling spice, with a minty aroma, is not just used in candies or mouth fresheners, but can significantly help with winter bloating. The menthol present in peppermint helps to relax muscles, which can release stiffness in the digestive tract.

This can clear the passage for food to pass, which can reduce winter bloating. Fresh mint leaves can be added to salads, and desserts to have that cooling flavour, while also cooling down the stomach.

6) Fennel Seeds

Fennel Seeds (Image via Pexels/Megha Mangal)

Fennel seeds are probably one of the most commonly-used spices for digestive discomfort. For its ability of aiding good digestion, fennel seeds are majorly used in mouth fresheners. It is known for their fresh aroma and its property in relaxing muscles in the intestine. Reduced stiffness in the digestive tract will result in the clear passing of food, which will prevent bloating and discomfort, leading to clean digestion.

Winter is one of the most fun times of the year, and winter bloating can prevent you from enjoying it. Hence, adding these best spices to your meals can not only add extra flavour but also aid your digestion.

If you suffer from this discomfort too often, add them as an essential ingredient to your meals. However, if winter bloating persists, it's always best to consult a physician as this can be a sign of other diseases. Medication and proper care can get you back to your best quickly.