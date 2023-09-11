Here’s everything you need to know about ‘scalp popping’: TikTok’s dangerous hair-pulling trend

'Scalp popping' a new trend is going viral on TikTok, where users can be seen pulling their hair forcibly enough to create a popping sound. For some, the practice appears to be satisfying, but medical experts are warning against this trend and asking people not to attempt it, as it can cause serious injury.

So, what exactly is this trend all about? Is scalp popping dangerous? Continue reading to learn more about this controversial trend that has garnered over million views on TikTok.

What exactly is scalp popping?

It's a practice of pulling hair that creates a popping sound. (Image via Freepik)

Also called hair cracking or neck cracking, it's a practice of pulling the hair so hard that it creates a popping sound from the skull.

To do it, you need to section your hair and twist a few strands around your fingers until it gets close to the scalp. Now apply pressure, and forcibly yank the hair till you hear a pop sound.

Although the procedure sounds simple and relaxing, it is, in fact, very dangerous and can cause bleeding and other serious skull injuries.

Are there any benefits of scalp popping?

There's no scientific evidence to claim the practice is safe. (Image via Pexels/Bennie Lukas Bester)

The practice isn’t relatively new, as it's performed in several Asian and Turkish salons.

While some people are finding the practice beneficial, others are not and want the trend to end. When it comes to benefits, there are several theories regarding this technique.

Many people who’ve practiced it claim that it helps relieve tension when done correctly. Others claim that it also works on severe headaches and helps ease migraines.

However, for some, the practice resulted in injury and as a result, they’ve bald patches and injured scalp tissue.

Side effects of scalp popping

According to medical experts, there are several potential risks associated with this trend:

Headaches: Doctors believe that pulling the hair forcibly can trigger unnecessary and severe headaches.

Injury: Frequent scalp popping can lead to injuries like spinal cord issues and muscle strains and can also increase risk of developing arthritis.

Moreover, the practice can tear the inside of the scalp and lead to infections and bleeding. The affected area may also become tender, which can result in pain and soreness. When done incorrectly and frequently, it can damage the hair follicle and may cause hair loss and other related issues.

It can cause bald patches. (Image via Freepik)

In fact, it's so damaging that TikTok itself has issued a warning against this controversial trend and is urging people not to perform it. It issued a statement that read:

"Performance, imitation, or encouragement of dangerous amateur stunts and risky behavior that can lead to serious injury or death is not permitted on TikTok."

It's important to note that scalp popping is not a medical practice for curing headaches and migraines. Moroever, there's no scientific research on its efficiency and safety.

It's best that you stay away from this trend and also encourage your loved ones not to practice it. If you have a severe headache or chronic migraine problem, consult a doctor for the right treatment.