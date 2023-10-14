Here's what happens when babies poop in the womb

During pregnancy, babies poop in the form of a greenish-black, sticky substance in their intestines called meconium. This substance is unique because it's made from what the baby takes in while inside the womb: components like amniotic fluid, mucus, and even some cells from the intestinal lining.

Even though the process of forming meconium starts early in pregnancy, it usually stays inside the baby's intestines, waiting to be passed after birth. However, there are times when a baby might release meconium into the surrounding amniotic fluid before they're born, which can sometimes be a sign that they're not entirely comfortable.

What happens to babies poop inside the womb?

Babies poop inside the womb (Image via Pexels/Freestocksorg)

In the safe and nurturing environment of the womb, a growing fetus doesn't produce or release fecal matter in the same way we might imagine for adults or even little newborns. Instead, their bodies develop a substance named meconium, which is distinct from our everyday understanding of stool.

Formation of Meconium: Around the 12th week of gestation, the fetus starts forming meconium within its intestines. This substance is largely made up of things the baby encounters and absorbs while nestled in the womb.

Elements like amniotic fluid, mucus, and cells that are shed from the intestinal lining, among other things, come together in this unique mix. It's essential to recognize that these aren't waste products in the traditional sense but are more like byproducts of a tiny, budding digestive system at work.

Storage: Rather than being expelled like waste, meconium stays put, gathering in the fetal intestines throughout pregnancy. The fetus consumes and processes these substances, letting them journey through the digestive tract, but they don’t make an exit while the baby is in the womb.

Colonic Mucus Production: An interesting fact is that a good chunk of meconium is mucus produced by the fetus's own colon. This mucus plays a vital role: it ensures the intestines are well-lubricated, getting them ready for the journey of passing stool once the baby enters the world.

Babies poop inside the womb (Image via Pexels/Garon Piceli)

Passage of Meconium: While most of the time, meconium stays safely within the fetus's intestines until they are born, there are moments when things change. If a baby feels stress or undergoes distress during the labor process, it might release meconium into the surrounding amniotic fluid. This scenario demands careful attention because if the baby breathes in the amniotic fluid containing meconium, it could face breathing challenges.

Transition to Regular Stool: The story of meconium doesn’t end at birth. As the newborn starts to feed on breast milk or formula, the stored meconium begins its exit, making space for the familiar greenish-yellow baby stool. This change typically happens within the first few days after birth, signaling that the baby's digestive system is growing and evolving.

Does babies poop risk the health of the child?

Within the sheltered environment of the womb, meconium doesn't pose a direct threat to the health of the growing fetus. Yet, when labor sets in, and meconium finds its way into the amniotic fluid, that's when particular health challenges can emerge for the baby:

Babies poop inside the womb (Image via Pexels/Lucas Mendes)

Meconium Aspiration Syndrome (MAS): The pivotal worry with meconium in the amniotic fluid is the chance that the baby might breathe it into their delicate lungs. When this happens, it might lead to Meconium Aspiration Syndrome.

Respiratory Distress: If a baby inhales meconium, it might struggle with respiratory distress, marked by challenges in breathing, swift breaths, and a skin tone that takes on a bluish hue, known as cyanosis.

Infection Risk: Another angle to consider is that meconium has the potential to bring bacteria into the lungs of the baby, amplifying the chances of an infection taking hold.

To conclude, babies poop or meconium's presence in the amniotic fluid can pose risks during labor. Medical professionals are vigilant in managing these situations to ensure the newborn's safety and minimize respiratory and infection complications.