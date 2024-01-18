Here's Jeff Nippard's science-backed Push-Pull-Legs workout 

Jeff Nippard has reached the pinnacle of workout efficiency with his science-backed Push-Pull-Legs routine. This regimen meticulously divides the body's major muscle groups into three distinct categories: push muscles (chest, shoulders, and triceps), pull muscles (back and biceps), and legs.

The separation allows for focused training and adequate recovery, essential for optimal muscle growth and strength gains. Each exercise in Jeff Nippard's program is selected for its effectiveness, ensuring you get the most out of your gym time. His YouTube videos have been quite the backbone of the information we have gotten.

Whether you're a seasoned athlete or a fitness enthusiast, this article will guide you through the intricacies of Jeff Nippard's routine, explaining the scientific rationale behind each exercise.

Jeff Nippard's science-backed Push-Pull-Legs workout

The Perfect Push Workout

Jeff Nippard (Image via Instagram/@jeffnippard)

Incline Barbell Bench Press (3x8,5,15): This variation targets the upper chest and shoulders more than the flat bench. The varied rep scheme enhances muscle endurance, hypertrophy, and strength.

Machine Shoulder Press (3x10-12): Provides stable shoulder development, focusing on the deltoids.

Floor Reset Skullcrusher (3x6-8): Isolates triceps, crucial for overall arm development and push strength.

Bent-Over Cable Flye (3x10-12): This exercise targets the chest muscles with a focus on stretch and contraction.

Machine Lat Raise (3x20): Prioritizes lateral shoulder development, enhancing shoulder width and aesthetics.

Plate Front Raise (2x15-20): Strengthens the anterior deltoids and upper traps, with an internal rotation to engage more muscle fibers.

Diamond Push Ups (1xAMRAP): An effective triceps and chest builder that utilizes body weight.

The Perfect Pull Workout

1-arm Half-kneeling Lat Pulldown (3 sets x 12-15 reps): This exercise targets the latissimus dorsi. The unilateral movement helps in correcting muscle imbalances and enhances core stability.

Pull-up (1 set x AMRAP): A compound exercise that engages multiple muscles. It's effective for developing upper body strength and muscle hypertrophy.

Kroc Row (3 sets x 10-12 reps): This targets the middle and lower traps, rhomboids, and lats, improving back thickness and strength.

Cable Shrug-in (3 sets x 10-12 reps): Focuses on the upper traps and scapular muscles, crucial for shoulder stability.

Reverse Pec Deck (3 sets x 10-12 reps): Emphasizes the rear deltoids, essential for shoulder balance and posture.

Overhead Cable Bicep Curl (3 sets x 10-12 reps): Isolates the biceps, promoting arm muscle growth and elbow joint stability.

The Perfect Leg Day

Deadlift (1 x 5): A compound movement that targets the entire posterior chain, improving overall body strength.

Stiff-Leg Deadlift (2 x 8): Focuses on the hamstrings and lower back, essential for posture and leg strength.

Leg Press (4 x 10-12): This machine exercise allows targeting of the quads, hamstrings, and glutes with less stress on the spine.

Glute-Ham Raise (3 x 8-10): Strengthens the glutes and hamstrings, crucial for lower body power.

Slow-Eccentric Leg Extension (3 x 8-10): Emphasizes the quadriceps, with a focus on the eccentric phase for muscle hypertrophy.

Seated Calf Raise (4 x 15-20): Targets the calf muscles, essential for lower leg aesthetics and function.

Roman Chair Leg Raise (3 x 10-20): Engages the core and hip flexors, promoting lower body stability and strength.

Jeff Nippard's Push-Pull-Legs workout stands as a pinnacle of science-based fitness routines, meticulously designed to optimize muscle growth, strength, and overall body symmetry.

Adopting this program not only promises enhanced physical prowess but also imparts a deeper understanding of exercise science. It is tailored to cater to various fitness goals, whether it's muscle hypertrophy, strength enhancement, or improving muscular balance.

Integrating this workout into your routine ensures a structured and effective path toward achieving peak physical condition, guided by the principles of modern exercise science.