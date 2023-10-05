Here's what Nattokinase can do for you

Nattokinase comes from a beloved Japanese dish called "natto," which is simply fermented soybeans. This special enzyme is making waves for the good things it can do for our health.

At its heart, nattokinase is a friend to our blood circulation; it breaks down a protein called fibrin that can cause blood clots. This means it might help us steer clear of issues like dangerous blood clots and even strokes.

Studies have hinted that there's more to nattokinase than just that. It might also gently lower our blood pressure, soothe inflammation, and give a helping hand to our heart's well-being. So, it's no wonder that some folks choose to include nattokinase supplements in their daily routine for that extra health boost.

What does Nattokinase do for you?

Natto (Image sourced from Arthur Andrew Medical)

Heart's Best Friend: Many people believe that the enzyme can be a heart's best friend. It works tirelessly to break down fibrin, that sticky protein that can cause blood clots. By doing so, it might help us sidestep scary situations like deep vein thrombosis and even strokes.

Gentle on Blood Pressure: There's some talk in the health community that the enzyme can be a gentle nudge for high blood pressure. It seems to coax blood vessels to relax a bit, helping with circulation. This could be a little blessing for those battling hypertension.

A Boost for Circulation: One of the impressive tricks up nattokinase's sleeve is its knack for making blood flow smoother. It seems to lower the thickness of blood, which is great news for our heart and might even keep conditions like angina at bay.

Natural Soother: Some research whispers that the enzyme might be a natural way to dial down inflammation in our bodies. Since lingering inflammation can be the root of many health woes, this little benefit might have wider implications for our overall health.

A Guard Against Deep Vein Troubles: With its keen eye for clot-busting, the enzyme could potentially stand as a protector against deep vein thrombosis. This condition, where clots form deep inside, usually in the legs, is certainly something we'd all like to avoid.

Natto (Image sourced from Kawashimaya The Japan Store Blog)

Shielding the Brain: Our brain's well-being is vital, and the enzyme might play a role in protecting it. By keeping blood clots in check it may also help keep strokes, which often occur from clots interrupting brain blood flow, at arm's length.

Champion for the Heart: The overall wellness of our heart might get a boost with nattokinase around. Its circulation-enhancing and clot-preventing powers can be a frontline defense against heart troubles and related challenges.

Potential side effects of Nattokinase

Tread Carefully with Bleeding: The enzyme has a knack for breaking down fibrin, which helps with blood clot formation. But here's the catch – it might also tip the scales towards increased bleeding, especially for folks already on blood thinners like warfarin or aspirin. That means they might bruise easier or bleed more than usual.

Heads Up for Allergies: The enzyme hails from fermented soybeans, and that could be tricky for those with allergies to either the enzyme or soy. If hives, itching, sudden swelling, or breathing difficulties pop up, it's essential to be alert and seek care.

Natto (Image sourced from Xtend-Life)

A Sensitive Stomach's Note: On rare occasions, someone's stomach might not be on friendly terms with nattokinase supplements. They might feel a little queasy, deal with diarrhea, or just have an uncomfortable tummy. If that happens, easing the dosage or taking a break might help.

Medication Interactions: If you're on certain meds, especially blood thinners and drugs that prevent platelets from sticking together, mixing them with the enzyme can be like adding fuel to the fire. It's a must to have a chat with a healthcare pro if you're on meds and considering nattokinase.

For Expecting and New Moms: Pregnancy and breastfeeding are special times, and there's not a ton of info out there on how the enzyme fits into the picture. So, it's best for moms-to-be and new moms to touch base with their healthcare provider before diving into these supplements.

Surgery on the Horizon? Let's Talk: Got a surgery lined up? Let your surgical team in on your nattokinase routine. It might seem minor, but it's crucial info they'll need to consider to ensure everything goes smoothly and safely.

Natto (Image sourced from Dr. Fred Hui)

Mild But Notable Effects: Here and there, someone might get a bit of a headache or feel a tad dizzy after taking the enzyme. It's not a universal experience, but it's something to be aware of, just in case.

To wrap up, Nattokinase offers potential health benefits, but it's essential to approach its use with caution, considering individual health factors and potential side effects.