Here are the top foods that can save you from Hair Thinning

Hair thinning is becoming a more common problem nowadays for both men and women, due to growing stress among adults.

It's common to lose almost 50 to 70 strands of hair every day, and anything more than that can be a symptom of hair loss.

Hair thinning is one of the first stages of hair loss, and if not addressed, can lead to balding. Hair is one of the most crucial parts of our overall appearance (unless you are The Rock).

The entire health and skincare industry is filled with products that claim that they can prevent hair thinning, and even regrow hair on a bald head without a hair transplant, but often their effectiveness is overstated.

Our diet creates the basic foundation for our health. Whatever we eat is reflected in our body, and our hair is not an exception. Though you cannot eliminate hair thinning if it is in your genetics, you can reduce it to a very large extent by maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle.

In this article, we bring you the top five foods to prevent hair loss that you can add to your diet to change your hair game.

Top 5 foods to save you from Hair Thinning

1. Carrot

(Image via Unsplash/Armando Arauz)

Carrots are known for their hydrating properties, that is not just good for our eyes, and skin, but also for our hair. Carrots are an excellent source of Vitamin A, that nourishes the scalp and prevents frizzy hair. Carrots are best when consumed raw, with salads, but can also be added to dishes.

2. Eggs

(Image via Unsplash/Jakub Kapusnak)

Protein is one of the foundational building blocks of our hair; this is what gives it strength. Keratin is one kind of hair protein which is produced from biotin. Eggs are a good source of both biotin and protein, which makes them one of the best foods to add to your diet.

You could consume eggs in both boiled and scrambled forms. But just make sure that if you are eating six or more eggs in a day, it's better to scramble them than eat boiled to avoid feeling heavy.

3. Avocado

(Image via Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

This large berry with a single seed inside is known for its several health benefits. Avocadoes are becoming a popular choice among nutritionists and health enthusiasts in recent times as they meet our daily Vitamin E need to a large extent, whose deficiency is directly related to hair loss.

4. Oatmeal

(Image via Unsplash/ Margarita Zueva)

Oatmeal is one of the best sources of vitamins, fibers, minerals, and antioxidants, and helps in weight loss, lowers blood sugar levels, and prevents heart diseases. Along with that, is is an essential source of polyunsaturated fatty acids which are essential to maintaining hair and skin health. Add it up with some avocado toppings to make it extra deliciously healthy.

5. Dairy Products

(Image via Pexels/Engin Akyurt)

Just like our bones, calcium is a very essential mineral for the growth and strengthening of our hair. Dairy products are an abundant source of calcium, along with whey and casein. If you are not lactose intolerant, adding yogurt, curt, or cheese to your diet can completely change both your fitness game as well as your hair health.

(Image via Pexels/RDNE Stock project)

Hair thinning can have numerous reasons ranging from stress, an unhealthy lifestyle, a changing environment, or exposure to hard water. Hence, it is always best to not just eat well, but also take good care of your hair by using a good oil for nourishment, and choosing a good pair of paraben-free shampoos and conditioners.

Consumption of too much junk food can also be the reason for hair thinning, hence avoid it as much as you can. Smoking too many cigarettes can also lead to hair thinning, along with several other diseases, so it's best to avoid it. If you have major hair thinning, it could be a symptom of other diseases, and hence, it's always best to prescribe a good physician as quickly as possible.